Memorial Day ceremonies planned in Charleston, Mattoon
alert top story

Memorial Day ceremonies planned in Charleston, Mattoon

Charleston Middle School social studies teacher Michael Pitcher, who works with the school's Seventh-Grade Gold Team, talks Friday morning about the cleanup project that his students have been working on at Brooks Cemetery in rural Ashmore.

MATTOON — Local veterans organizations plan to hold Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday at cemeteries and other monuments in the Charleston and Mattoon areas.

Charleston VFW Post 1592 will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, along West State Street/old Illinois Route 316 in Charleston. Their honor guard will then travel to eastern Coles County for a ceremony at approximately 11 a.m. at the Ashmore Cemetery at that village in eastern Coles County.

Several ceremonies are also planned in western Coles County and nearby. Mattoon American Legion Lawrence Riddle Post 88 representative Mike Weaver said the list grew over time to the point that the Legion and the Mattoon VFW Post 4325 have been splitting up the responsibilities for several years now. He said they do not mind the busy schedule every Memorial Day.

Watch now: Charleston Middle School students clean up rural Ashmore cemetery

"It's Memorial Day and we are a veterans organization; that's what we do," Weaver said. He added one of the mottos that the post follows is, "Every veteran deserves a final salute."

The Mattoon American Legion will hold ceremonies at Janesville Cemetery, 8 a.m.; Coles County Memorial Airport, 8:45 a.m.; Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, 9:15 a.m.; Humboldt Township Cemetery, 10 a.m.; Cooks Mills cemetery, 10:30 a.m.; and Zion Hill United Methodist Church cemetery near Lake Paradise, 11 a.m.

The Mattoon VFW will conduct ceremonies at Ash Grove Cemetery southeast of Windsor, 8 a.m.; Branch Side Cemetery in Gays, 8:30 a.m.; Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, 9 a.m.; Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, 9:30 a.m.; Mattoon City Hall, 10 a.m.; Peterson Park in Mattoon, 11 a.m.; and the Lake Mattoon beach helicopter wreath drop, noon.

