Memorial Day services planned in Charleston, Mattoon area

Charleston and Mattoon veterans organizations plan to hold their annual series of Memorial Day services on Monday at area cemeteries and memorials.

The Charleston Veterans of Foreign Wars post is scheduled to hold a service at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery followed by one at 11 a.m. at Ashmore Cemetery.

Mattoon's VFW post is set to hold services at 8 a.m., Janesville Cemetery; 8:45 a.m., Coles County Memorial Airport; 9:15 a.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens; 10 a.m., Humboldt Cemetery; 10:30 a.m., Cooks Mills Cemetery; 11 a.m., Zion Hill Cemetery; and noon, Lake Mattoon beach and pavilion.

The Mattoon American Legion is slated to hold services at 8 a.m., Ashgrove Cemetery; 8:30 a.m., Gays Cemetery; 9 a.m., Dodge Grove Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., Calvary Cemetery; 10 a.m., Mattoon City Hall; and 11 a.m., Peterson Park's three memorial areas.

