 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Memorial Day services planned in Charleston, Mattoon area

  • 0

Charleston and Mattoon veterans organizations plan to hold their annual series of Memorial Day services on Monday at area cemeteries and memorials.

The Charleston Veterans of Foreign Wars post is scheduled to hold a service at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery followed by one at 11 a.m. at Ashmore Cemetery.

Mattoon's VFW post is set to hold services at 8 a.m., Janesville Cemetery; 8:45 a.m., Coles County Memorial Airport; 9:15 a.m., Resthaven Memorial Gardens; 10 a.m., Humboldt Cemetery; 10:30 a.m., Cooks Mills Cemetery; 11 a.m., Zion Hill Cemetery; and noon, Lake Mattoon beach and pavilion.

The Mattoon American Legion is slated to hold services at 8 a.m., Ashgrove Cemetery; 8:30 a.m., Gays Cemetery; 9 a.m., Dodge Grove Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., Calvary Cemetery; 10 a.m., Mattoon City Hall; and 11 a.m., Peterson Park's three memorial areas.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Asphyxiation of Black man in boot of Brazil police car draws fury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News