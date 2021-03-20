New book examines 1955 murder in Mattoon, subsequent manhunt

"The police were busy working security in Peterson Park and elsewhere in Mattoon. Hundreds of locals were busy playing a role in the pageant," Edwards said in her book press release. "Eastern Illinois University was preparing to offer night classes for the first time, and no one wanted parents worrying about the safety of young coeds arriving on campus. Everyone wanted this murder solved quickly."

Doris was murdered in the afternoon while she was home alone shortly after her father, Bill, dropped her off there. The Daily Journal-Gazette reported, at the time, that authorities determined she was struck by two shots as she faced the shooter in the home's dining room. She subsequently ran outside and collapsed in the alley behind the house.

Investigators subsequently zeroed in on Doris' uncle, Lawrence Houser, as the murder suspect based on eyewitness accounts of a man seen near the 10th Street house at the time, him not returning to work at a local factory, and his firearm missing from his home. Edwards said efforts to find Houser resulted in one of the largest manhunts in the state up to that time.