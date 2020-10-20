New book focuses on overlooked history, unsung heroes in Mattoon cemeteries

MATTOON — The Dec. 30, 1903 fire that swept through the crowded Iroquois Threatre in Chicago and caused a stamped there caused the death of 602 attendees, including brothers Monte, 24, and Harry, 17, Eldridge of Mattoon.
The Mattoon Daily Journal reported that the young men's subsequent funeral was the largest the city had ever seen, with mourners overflowing the Methodist church that hosted it, while scores more waited outside in the cold for the process to Dodge Grove Cemetery.
"The entire community was in mourning and in shock over this, but today if you mentioned either of those guys no one would know who you were talking about," said Randy Ervin, a Mattoon resident and author.
Ervin has written his sixth book, "Dead People Have Interesting Things To Say," with the goal of spotlighting such overlooked history that is recorded by the gravestone inscriptions at Mattoon cemeteries. This collection of stories about noteworthy people buried there also brings attention to the graves of many decorated veterans.
The author, who retired as chief of the Lake Land College Police Department in 2017, said he has always been interested in cemeteries for both the architecture of headstones and the local history within the inscriptions. Ervin said he decided a few years ago to collect as many of those stories as he could find and compile them into a book. He said this move was inspired, in part, by him coming across the grave of WWII veteran William Haskell while walking at Dodge Grove.
"The inscription on the bottom of his tombstone read, ‘Lost in the Battle of Java Sea’. It struck me that I was standing there at the final resting place of this war hero who gave his life in battle and I had never heard of him," Ervin said. "Here was a real-life flesh and blood human being who had a life and friends and family. And he made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us, yet most people in Mattoon probably have no idea who he was. That just seemed so sad.”
Ervin said he wondered how much other overlooked history there is in local cemeteries, so he decided last fall to walk through Dodge Grove and seek out other stories. He set about walk a section or two at a time, looking for things that were written on tombstones.
I was amazed at the things I found. There were veterans who were killed in various Civil War battles. There were people who were born in foreign countries, immigrated to America and settled in Mattoon. The inscription on one tombstone said the deceased was the first person to spread news of Lincoln’s assassination via the Pony Express. I couldn’t believe the amount of fascinating history I found, local history that most residents have probably never heard of.”
After completing his research in Dodge Grove Ervin moved on to Calvary and Resthaven. “I wanted to cover the main cemeteries in Mattoon,” Ervin said. “There are other interesting cemeteries such as Bethel and Zion Hill, but I had to stop at some point.” After walking through all of the cemeteries taking pictures of tombstones Ervin began a months-long process of researching the people and events he had uncovered. By scouring newspaper archives and websites he was able to piece together the history of the people involved. He also researched the monuments in the cemeteries and wrote about them as well.
Ervin described some of the things he discovered during his research. “There are stories here about veterans who died in every war from the Civil War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. There are stories about local residents who stormed the beaches at Normandy on D-Day and who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. I also found train engineers who died in locomotive accidents in the 1800s, people who died in fires, a former slave who was killed in the 1917 Mattoon tornado, a Pulitzer prize winner, a baseball umpire who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, a five-term member of the Raleigh, North Carolina, city council, a descendant of President Zachary Taylor and a major league baseball player who played in an All-Star game and the World Series.”
Ervin said his main focus for writing this book was to honor local citizens who accomplished great things. “It’s a shame that most of these people have been long-forgotten,” he said. “Especially the war veterans who were killed in combat. We should never forget them. They deserve to be remembered and honored for their service and sacrifice. “
Ervin is selling copies of his book for $15. Anyone who would like to purchase a copy can contact him by phone at 217-246-7170 or by email at randyjervin@icloud.com.
