New book focuses on overlooked history, unsung heroes in Mattoon cemeteries

"The inscription on the bottom of his tombstone read, ‘Lost in the Battle of Java Sea’. It struck me that I was standing there at the final resting place of this war hero who gave his life in battle and I had never heard of him," Ervin said. "Here was a real-life flesh and blood human being who had a life and friends and family. And he made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us, yet most people in Mattoon probably have no idea who he was. That just seemed so sad.”

Ervin said he wondered how much other overlooked history there is in local cemeteries, so he decided last fall to walk through Dodge Grove and seek out other stories. He set about walk a section or two at a time, looking for things that were written on tombstones.

I was amazed at the things I found. There were veterans who were killed in various Civil War battles. There were people who were born in foreign countries, immigrated to America and settled in Mattoon. The inscription on one tombstone said the deceased was the first person to spread news of Lincoln’s assassination via the Pony Express. I couldn’t believe the amount of fascinating history I found, local history that most residents have probably never heard of.”