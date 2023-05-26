Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MATTOON — Young men and women from Coles County have joined the U.S. military and put themselves in harm's way to serve during wartime since the early years of this county.

"They always answered the call," said Mattoon resident Gail Bahney, whose father, Staff Sgt. Ronald T. Smith, enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War.

Stories about such service will be shared in a new exhibit, "Coles County Answers the Call," that is set to debut at 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the Coles County Historical Society's museum in the lower level of the Mattoon train depot, 1718 Broadway Ave., downtown.

Timed to open before Memorial Day on Monday, the exhibit has been created by Bahney, local historian Carolyn Cloyd and other volunteers.

The exhibit uses artifacts, information panels, uniformed figures and other displays to tell some of the history of Coles County residents serving in the military from the Civil War through the Vietnam War. The largest single display includes a photo mural of soldiers crouching under fire amid sandbags during the Vietnam war, surrounding by their gear and personal items like playing cards.

Cloyd, whose father, Cpl. Frank Cloyd served in the Army during World War II, said the exhibit's design was inspired by author Tim O'Brien's "The Things They Carried," a collection of short stories about a platoon fighting in Vietnam.

The displayed artifacts borrowed from the historical society's collection and the community gives examples of items local service members carried with them, including Civil War era letters, and the experiences of combat that they carried with them.

One of the veterans spotlighted by the exhibit is Eastern Illinois University student and Tuskegee airman Maj. Charles Blakely Hall. Cloyd said the Brazil, Ind. native gained renown for being the first Black U.S. fighter pilot to shoot down an enemy plane and receive the Distinguished Flying Cross. Before enlisting, he played football at EIU and worked as a waiter at what is now Ike's bar and grill.

"His footprints are all over the campus and that area," Cloyd said.

The exhibit also features the story of Oakland sisters Madonna and Agnes Nolan, who served together in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps during World War II. They were onboard a hospital ship that was attacked by German dive bombers and artillery off the coast of Italy. The two sisters suffered ruptured ear drums due to the attack and were later awarded Purple Hearts.

"They became famous nationwide because their picture was in every newspaper," Cloyd said, noting that the Nolans were consequently nicknamed the "Purple Heart sisters."

The "Coles County Answers the Call" exhibit is scheduled to be open 1-4 p.m. every Saturday for a year or more in the large north room at the museum. Cloyd said groups and individuals can arrange to tour the exhibit during different hours by calling her at 217-235-4984.

Cloyd said the exhibit includes a bulletin board for community members to share photos and information about the veterans in their lives. She added that the exhibit also could potentially display additional related artifacts loaned from the community.

"We want to encourage them to tell their stories," Cloyd said.

PHOTOS: Follow Mattoon VFW Honor Guard during Memorial Day services 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-1 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-2 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-3.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-4.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-5.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-6.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-7.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-8.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-9.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-10.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-11.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-12.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-13.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-14.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-15.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-16.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-17.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-18.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-19.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-20.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-21.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-22.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-23.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-24.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-25.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-26.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-27.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-28.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-29.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-30.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-31.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-32.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-33.jpg