New History Room group to hold 'Neoga's Rocket Boys' program

NEOGA — The new Neoga History Room, a group that's mission is to provide and maintain a place to preserve local history, has announced plans on Sunday to hold its first public program, "Neoga's Rocket Boys."

Sunday's program will focus on the experiments that Neoga students Paul Braden, David Carruthers and Rick Jakle conducted with rockets in 1959-1960. The notoriety they gained led them to meet Wernher von Braun, a German-American aerospace engineer and space architect known as "Mr. Rocket." The three students launched a rocket to a height of more than 1 mile in 1960.

The speaker for the program will be Jakle, who is now a motivational speaker, broadcaster and businessman. The program will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Neoga Municipal Building, 533 Chestnut Ave. The public is invited to attend.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

