Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON — The time-honored tradition of veterans organizations holding Memorial Day services in Coles County gained two new backdrops on Monday.

In Charleston, a new monument in memory of departed service members from all military branches was recently put in place at Roselawn Cemetery. In Mattoon, a Memorial Day service was held for the first time at the Lake Land College veterans monument that was dedicated in 2019 on campus.

The polished black granite monument, with a U.S. flag draped over one corner, at Roselawn served as a focal point for the service that the Charleston VFW and American Legion posts held. The monument is bookended by two benches inscribed with "You are not forgotten," and includes a podium.

"It's a beautiful monument. We appreciate it very much," said VFW post Treasurer Mike Zimmerle after the service. He added that the monument was made possible by an anonymous donor.

Representatives from the two posts and Scouts BSA Troop 241 spoke at the podium and placed wreathes and flowers at the monument's base during this service for fallen military service members.

Scouts Garrison Blagg and River Monjardin, who both attend Charleston High School, said they were humbled and touched to be able to play a role in this event.

After the service, many audience members stayed to visit under the shade of trees and to look over the new monument. The group included Phil Limes of Charleston, who brought his 17-year-old son, C.J., with him to experience the Memorial Day service and pay his respects.

"The monument is beautiful. They did an amazing job," Limes said.

At Lake Land's monument, the service was held by members of the Mattoon American Legion. They and the Mattoon VFW partner every Memorial Day to hold a series of services throughout the west side of Coles County.

The Legion's firing detail at the campus monument included Mike Sullivan of Mattoon, a member of the Lake Land College Board of Trustees.

Sullivan, who was a young veteran when he studied at Lake Land decades ago, helped lead efforts in recent years to place a veterans monument on campus. The monument was made possible with the help of Lake Land Foundation fundraising campaigns.

"It's an honor to be here," Sullivan said after Monday's service. Sullivan said he hopes that attendance by veterans with ties to Lake Land and by other community members will continue to grow as the monument gains more awareness.

The monument, accompanied by a granite U.S. flag, is located in Podestá Park. The monument's polished black granite panels are inscribed with "courage," "sacrifice," "respect," "service," "duty" and "honor," as well as images of U.S. service members that are representative of these qualities.

Trustee Kevin Curtis of Mattoon brought members of his extended family with him to see the Memorial Day service at the Lake Land veterans monument.

"I did want to be here for the first one. It was a very nice ceremony and I am glad to see people are supporting the monument. I am very happy with it," Curtis said, thanking Sullivan and Adams Memorials Sales Manager Linda House for their work on this project.

PHOTOS: Follow Mattoon VFW Honor Guard during Memorial Day services 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-1 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-2 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-3.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-4.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-5.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-6.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-7.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-8.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-9.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-10.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-11.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-12.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-13.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-14.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-15.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-16.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-17.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-18.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-19.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-20.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-21.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-22.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-23.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-24.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-25.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-26.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-27.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-28.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-29.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-30.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-31.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-32.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-33.jpg