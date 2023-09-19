LOVINGTON — The story of the January 1945 liberation of Bataan Death March survivors held in the Cabanatuan POW camp in the Philippines will be told at the Thursday, Sept. 21, meeting of the Moultrie County Historical Society.

Dalace Scroggins, of Moultrie County, was among the 100 Army Rangers and Scouts involved in the liberation.

Vic Arendell, son-in-law of Scroggins, will present the stories of how the prisoners' mistreatment and tales from liberated German prison camps both intensified efforts by the Allies to win World War II, along with stories of two Moultrie men, Morrison A. Wood and Edward C. Colin, who both survived the death march only to die in Philippines prison camps.

The public is invited to attend the 7 p.m. presentation at at the History Center, 1303 S. Hamilton in Sullivan.

