Read for yourself: 1944 D-Day coverage from the JG-TC archives

Editor's note: The following story appeared on the front page of the June 6, 1944, edition of the Journal Gazette. Nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations landed in Normandy on that date, an invasion widely known as D-Day.

A new and climactic page in the war-ravaged history of the world was written today when American, British and Allied troops stormed into northern France by air and sea and launched the great battle for liberation of Nazi Europe.

Four years from the day the Germans broke the Maginot Line at Sedan and less than 48 hours after redemption of Rome, H-Hour of D-Day came — the moment so long awaited by the world's democracies and so deeply and realistically feared by the war lords of Germany.

As a pure and simple military undertaking the invasion was stupendous in its magnitude. As a controlling factor in the destinies of the world for generations to come it was a stroke of man-made fate that in the future may never find a parallel.

Four upon its outcome depends deliverance of the world from Nazi tyranny and already, only a few hours after the opening gun was fired, there were strong indications of success in at least the initial phases of the greatest armed operation in the history of the world.

With a prayer for God's support upon his lips and an unshakeable conviction of ultimate triumph in his heart, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower gave the signal for attack in the early hours of this morning.

At his bidding hundreds of thousands of men, 11,000 war planes, thousands of warships and craft of all description and hundreds of belching guns went into action.

By barge, glider and parachute the Allies went into the attack, streaming into French towns and villages over a 100-odd-mile stretch between Le Havre and Cherbourg on the northern French coast, while countless thousands baled out behind the German lines to set up airfields and sever enemy communications.

The English channel skies were black with Allied war craft, heavy and medium bombers, fighters, fighter-bombers, rocket-bombers, tow-planes, gliders, supply and hospital craft and possibly aerial tank carriers.

On Gigantic Scale

In the opening wedge, "well over" 1,000 Royal Air Force Lancaster and Halifax bombers dropped more than 5,000 tons of high explosives on 10 enemy gun emplacements during the night to pave the way for the invasion.

This was a concrete example of the way it was done. These gigantic bombers were built to carry six tons or more on flights of 1,200 or 1,500 miles. Instead they had to fly 50, 60 or 100 miles at the most from the British coast, which means a minimum fuel load, and the devastation they left behind them over France must have been complete.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill "took the play" in the early stages of the attack by going before the House of Commons and reporting with manifest confidence on progress of the operation.

Airborne aspects of the invasion have been "successfully effected," Churchill said, vast sea landings are under way and the entire undertaking is proceeding "according to plan."

It was characteristic of the British leader to add this interjection: "and what a plan!"

Few Nazi Planes

With the German radio conceding actual establishment of two Allied beachheads and steady reinforcement of troops already landed on the continent, these facts seemed to stand out as bellwethers of the great offensive.

1 — The German air force failed to put in anything in the nature of effective opposition and anti-aircraft fire was comparatively light.

2 — Adolf Hitler's "impregnable" fortress Europe appeared to have been taken by surprise to some extent at least, possibly because remote hamlets were chosen for some of the landings along a stretch of coast impossible to defend yard by yard.

3 — German sea fortifications proved far less formidable than had been anticipated.

4 — With the invasion being carried out "in depth" as well as along the shore, there was the hoped-for possibility that German communications would be severed or demoralized, hampering what Allied military leaders clearly expect as the second phase — a Nazi counter-attack in force.

5 — The whole operation in any case found Anglo-American leadership supremely confident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0