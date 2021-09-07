 Skip to main content
Reuse of former Paris High School earns preservation award

PARIS — The adaptive reuse of the former Paris High School as senior housing has earned an award from a statewide historic preservation organization.

Landmarks Illinois announced on Tuesday that Tiger Senior Apartments was among the recipients of this nonprofit organization's 2021 Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards. It reported that the 100-year-old former school was rehabilitated and converted into low-income senior housing named after the school’s former mascot.

"The city of Paris, dedicated to saving this beloved and significant local landmark, partnered with the nonprofit Laborer’s Home Development Corp. to make this project possible. Today, nearly half of the residents in the 42-unit apartment building are former Paris High School students," Landmarks Illinois reported. 

Tiger Senior Apartments can be seen at 309 S Main St., just south of the Edgar County Courthouse and downtown Paris.

"The project mixed old and new. The building’s exterior has been restored to reflect its 1920s original character and the interior features original school blackboards and lockers, as well as needed modern amenities," Landmarks Illinois reported, adding that the apartment complex is is fully compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

