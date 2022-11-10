Sailor who died in attack on Pearl Harbor to be buried in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM — More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is returning home.

Johnson Funeral Home reported that Tipsword was a U.S. Navy machinist's mate 1st class aboard the USS West Virginia during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack in Hawaii during World War II. Tipsword was among a total of 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia who were killed.

Tipsword is scheduled to be flown into St Louis Lambert Airport at 11:58 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, on American Airlines flight 1362 and then be taken to Johnson Funeral Home, 1110 N. Fourth St., Effingham. The procession will exit Interstate 70 eastbound at Effingham exit 160 and continue on Evergreen Avenue, eventually turning north onto Fourth Street to the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnson Funeral Home, with visitation prior to service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Moccasin Cemetery in rural Beecher City.

The funeral procession will start at Johnson Funeral Home and then travel south on Fourth Street, west on Evergreen Avenue, south on Keller Drive, west on U.S. Route 40 to Altamont, north on Main Street, and then west on 1600th Avenue to Moccasin Cemetery.