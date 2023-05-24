MATTOON — Members of the American Legion spent Tuesday morning crisscrossing 60-acre Dodge Grove Cemetery to place small U.S. flags on the graves of the approximately 4,000 veterans buried there.

Placement of flags at this city of Mattoon cemetery is part of preparatory efforts throughout Coles County for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, during which several traditional memorial services and special events are planned.

The events will begin with the Oakland Veterans of Foreign Wars post holding a dedication ceremony for a new Vietnam memorial stone at 10 a.m. Saturday on the town square. The ceremony will be held in the Oakland High School gymnasium if it rains that morning. Memorial volunteer Linda Taber said this will be the Oakland community's first monument specifically for Vietnam.

"Vietnam veterans didn't get the parades and the recognition they deserved at the time," Taber said of the nation. She added that community members have joined together to raise money for this new black polished granite monument, which is patterned after the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington.

Taber said the new memorial is inscribed with the names of 147 men and three women from Oakland, Hindsboro, Isbell and Borton who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War. She said those names include the only Oakland-area service member to be killed in Vietnam — Pfc. Donnie Joe Clough of Hindsboro, who died on Sept. 9, 1969 while serving with the First Marine Division.

"We are going to have a memorial service for Donnie and there will be a special presentation for him in his honor," Taber said.

Memorial Day weekend events will continue with a new exhibit about local veterans, "Coles County Answers the Call," debuting at 1-4 p.m. Saturday in the Coles County Historical Society's museum in the lower level of the Mattoon train depot, 1718 Broadway Ave., downtown.

Several services are planned on Memorial Day, including the Charleston VFW and American Legion posts partnering once again for a service at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. This service will incorporate a new veterans memorial at Roselawn. The two posts will then hold a service at 11 a.m. at Ashmore Cemetery in eastern Coles County.

Mattoon's VFW and American Legion posts also will partner on a series of services on Memorial Day.

The Legion will hold its services at Janesville, 8 a.m.; Coles County Memorial Airport, 8:45 a.m.; Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9:15 a.m.; Humboldt, 10 a.m.; Cooks Mills, 10:30 a.m.; Zion Hill Cemetery, 11 a.m.; and for the first time at the new Lake Land College memorial, 11:30 a.m.

VFW members will hold their services at Gays, 8:30 a.m.; Dodge Grove Cemetery, 9 a.m.; Calvary Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.; Mattoon City Hall, 10 a.m.; Peterson Park, 11 a.m.; and Lake Mattoon beach, noon. The latter service will also include the traditional dropping of a wreath into the waters of the lake, tentatively set for some time between 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., weather permitting.

The Friends of Lake Mattoon volunteer group plans to hold its annual Memorial Day celebration from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the beach pavilion. The volunteers will be cooking and selling pulled pork nachos and sandwiches, ribeye sandwiches, bratwursts, and hotdogs, while the Lake Mattoon Marina will be serving shakeups and soft drinks.

