'Story of Lovington Coal Mine' discussion set

LOVINGTON — "The Story of the Lovington Coal Mine “ is the May program for the Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society.

Lovington was once the home of a 900foot-deep coal mine producing the highest quality coal in Central Illinois. Because of it, city fathers of Lovington expected their town to become one of the largest towns in the area.

Come to the society’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at Lovington’s Fire House on Illinois 32 to hear what happened to this productive, rich mine.

Ralph Kirk of Sullivan and Dale Jones of Lovington will lead the presentation. The public is invited to attend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0