Talks continue about changing Douglas Hall name

CHARLESTON — The local ties to the Lincoln-Douglas debates should be recognized, but not necessarily with a building named for one of its participants.
That was part of the message a history professor brought to the Eastern Illinois University Naming Committee on Wednesday.
The presentation by Ball State University professor Nicole Etcheson was another way the committee is gathering input for its recommendation on possibly changing the name of the university's Douglas Hall.
EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein, the committee's facilitator, told Etcheson one of the issues the group is "grappling with" is "the enormous civic pride" in the fact that one of debates between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas took place in Charleston.
In response, Etcheson mentioned Charleston's Lincoln-Douglas Debate Museum. Those types of commemorations exist because "you don't want to erase the history," she said.
"You should be proud of that and you should commemorate that," Etcheson said of debate that took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
However, she continued, having a residence hall named for a man who undoubtedly was a racist "is a slightly different take on things," she added.
The committee is nearing the end of its work on its recommendation on the name of Douglas Hall, which along with the neighboring Lincoln Hall dormitory were named in the 1950s in honor of the 1858 U.S Senate campaign debates.
In light of recent national incidents of racial injustice, Eastern President David Glassman asked the committee to come up with a recommendation on whether the residence hall should continue to be named for Douglas.
On Wednesday, Etcheson said part of the national discussion of such issues includes "a strong call for not eliminating the ugly contents of our history."
However, she also said, a building or a statue doesn't merely portray history but says something about "what we choose to commemorate." Many now "no longer honor the same people and the same values," she said.
Etcheson presented two sides to Douglas' story, noting that he supported the idea of letting states make their own decisions about slavery. He backed legislation that "set off a mess" and "inflamed the slavery conflict" and helped lead to the Civil War, she said.
However, Douglas also supported the Union and visited southern states after Lincoln's election as president to send the message that "secession was illegal," she also said.
She did note that Lincoln had a history of saying such things as Blacks weren't equal to whites but added that "I would argue the good Lincoln did outweighs the bad."
Etcheson also spoke on the "cancel culture" argument, that some wish to eliminate history they don't like.
Douglas, and Lincoln as well, "will not be erased from history" because of any change in the ways they're commemorated in public, she said.
Also Wednesday, the committee heard from William Furry, executive director of the Illinois State Historical Society, who said it's "never wrong" to re-evaluate history.
"It is the nature of history that it changes over time," he said.
Wetstein also told the committee that he again spoke with Mattoon resident Jerry Groninger, who repeated his contentions about not changing the building's name. History "should not be confused with political correctness," Groninger said.
The committee recently completed a series of forums for input on the issue from various student groups, EIU faculty and staff and members of the public. It also distributed a survey with questions on the issue.
The committee's next meeting is scheduled for April 28, and Wetstein at one point indicated that the group could finalize its recommendation this month.
The recommendation will go to Glassman for a decision on what to present to the university’s Board of Trustees, likely in June. The board has the actual authority to make any changes to the building’s name.