Veterans Day marked with parade, ceremony, exhibit in Mattoon

MATTOON — Veterans Day in Mattoon was commemorated on Friday with the annual parade and ceremony along Broadway Avenue, plus the debut of a military history exhibit at the Cross County Mall.

Veterans from the Mattoon American Legion and VFW posts led the procession through downtown and to Peterson Park, where they held the ceremony at the memorial to Coles County's fallen military service members in the Vietnam War.

"Freedom is not free. It costs," said American Legion member and Vietnam veteran Bill Highland during the ceremony. At the conclusion of his remarks, Highland invited attendees to reflect on veterans' history of service by visiting a recently unveiled exhibit of military artifacts and memorabilia at the mall.

Cumberland County resident Denny Thornton has assembled an exhibit that spans military history from World War I to Afghanistan and Iraq. He is displaying thousands of items from his personal collection, including uniforms, helmets, patches, canteens, flags, pennants, vintage wartime magazines, and more. He said many of these items are from veterans within his extended family.

"I tell people I am just the keeper of these things because they all belong to someone else," Thornton said, reflecting on the veterans represented by each item. Thornton, who is an auxiliary member of both Mattoon veterans posts, said that he set up the exhibit with the help of those groups and the folks at mall owner Rural King and that he plans to leave it on display for at least another week.

Several community members looked over the exhibit after the parade, including some of the Mattoon High School JROTC cadets who marched in the procession.

Sophomore Shelby Pickering, who is a cadet sergeant first class, said the parade capped a busy week in which JROTC students took part in Veterans Day events at schools in Charleston and Mattoon. Pickering said she particularly enjoyed visiting with veterans at the breakfast that was held for them Thursday morning at Mattoon High School.

"You get to interact with some of them and hear some of their stories and ask questions about anything you are curious about," Pickering said of their military service.

The parade also included the return of the Mattoon Middle School and high school bands to the parade after they were unable to participated due to freezing rain in 2021 and COVID-19 concerns in 2020.

Clarinetist Roxi Cloyd and flutist Maddie Krost said they were glad to be back in the Veterans Day parade for their senior year, despite chilly temperatures that had them tightly clutching their musical instruments in gloved hands and periodically blowing warm air into them to keep them from getting stuck.

"We are here for all the veterans," Cloyd said as the band prepared to play "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and other patriotic songs on the parade route.

The youths in the parade also included Girls Scouts from Coles County. Scout Nakenzie Waldrop, 9, was bundled up in a sock hat, heavy coat and thick blanket to salute the veterans. Asked what she would say to them, she exclaimed, "Thank you for your service!"

Lake Paradise resident John Priest, who served in the Navy from 1960-1965, watched the Veterans Day parade alongside his 13-year-old great-nephew, Jackson Becker, and their family, which is an annual tradition for them.

"It's something we need to do," Priest said of turning out to honor living veterans and remember the deceased. "The people who were before us, a lot of them are not here now."