Veterans Day parade, ceremony planned in Mattoon

MATTOON — Plans are set for the annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Friday in Mattoon.

Parade entrants are asked to start lining up at 9 a.m. Friday in their assigned blocks along Western Avenue, west of 21st Street. Entrants can register via a link at mattoon.illinois.gov or by calling the Mattoon Tourism & Arts Department at 217-258-6286.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. at Western and 21st. The procession will travel east on Western and Broadway Avenue throughout downtown Mattoon before concluding at Sixth Street.

Community members are then invited to attend the ceremony that the Mattoon American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will hold at 11 a.m. at the Coles County Vietnam memorial, located in the southwest corner of Peterson Park at Sixth and Broadway.