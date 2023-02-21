LERNA — Winter is not quite over yet, but Major League Baseball spring training already has fans looking ahead to the summer.

Vintage base ball enthusiast Michael Griffin of Camargo is also looking ahead to the summer, when he and other players are set to bring fast moving 1850s-style baseball to Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. He has scheduled a series of games from June through September and invited community members to play, with hopes of developing a local Lincoln Railsplitters team there.

Baseball fans who turn out for these games might be surprised by the differences between the modern sport and its vintage ancestor, Griffin said. For example, he said the 1850s pitcher's main mission was not to strike out the batter.

"The object of the game was to get the ball in play and create action on the field," Griffin said, adding that a score of 45-20 would not be uncommon. "These are high scoring, high action games. There is always action."

Griffin said he grew up playing baseball and took the field for six years with semi-professional American Legion baseball teams in Decatur before switching to softball. Griffin, who works in electrical engineering, said he was drawn to join the Vintage Base Ball Association several years ago as a way to play ball again, but in a noncompetitive format.

As a member of the association, Griffin has played in character under the name "Drifter" with teams throughout the Midwest and beyond. He is captain of the Summit Station Signalmen Vintage Base Ball Club in East Central Illinois.

The noncompetitive "just for fun" spirit of vintage base ball will be the focus of the Lincoln Log Cabin games that have been scheduled for 1 p.m. June 18, July 2, July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3, Sept. 7 and Sept. 23-24, with the final games taking place during the site's annual Harvest Frolic Fall Celebration.

"It's meant to be fun and entertaining. Entertaining for the players and entertaining for the people who watch it," Griffin said.

A "meet and greet" will be held an hour or so before each match for those who want to go over the 1850s-style rules, language (such as a "daisy cutter" being a ground ball) and game play for educational purposes. Griffin said participants can bring their own vintage uniforms, but also are welcome to wear modern clothing with shoes that have grip on the ground.

Balls, non-uniform wooden bats, and hand-stitched bases will be provided on site, but the vintage game is played without gloves.

Griffin said a grassy area in the Sargent Farm section of Lincoln Log Cabin will trimmed and smoothed in preparation for becoming a base ball field. He said the games will be of the kind that Abraham Lincoln and his extended family would have seen in the 1850s, the era that is depicted at the historic site.

"I think Lincoln Log Cabin is the perfect place to do this," Griffin said, adding that the historic site's staff have been supportive of hosting vintage baseball. "They have been very welcoming with this whole thing. I can't thank them enough for this."

Site Superintendent Matthew Mittlestaedt said the upcoming games will be a fantastic way to get community members involved with Lincoln Log Cabin. He noted that the historic site has hosted some standalone vintage base ball games in the past.

"This is an opportunity to host more games and see if there is an interest in forming a local team," Mittlestaedt said.

Close 1 of 12 In Focus--Vintage Base Ball Vintage regulation standard base balls rest in a row on top of the ball and bat rack near the tallykeeper's canopy before the first pitch of the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball Members of the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels introduce themselves to the cranks at the start of the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball Jim 'Weed Eater' Knoblauch of the Vermilion Voles and Shawn 'Zunie' Prasun of the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels watch the coin toss before the first pitch of the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). Lincoln Log Cabin Vintage Baseball Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Vintage Base Ball Club pitcher Chris Dettro sends one towards a Vermillion Voles 'striker' (an early baseball term for batter) Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) during the 1858 rules vintage baseball game at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times-Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball A Rock Springs Ground Squirrels striker takes his turn at the plate Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) during the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball Vintage regulation standard base balls rest in a row on top of the ball and bat rack near the tallykeeper's canopy before the first pitch of the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball Players on the field talk between plays during the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball Catcher April 'Come On Mama' Prasun of the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels gives the 'two hands' (two outs in modern terms) during the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball A Vermilion Voles outfielder heads into the brush to find a ball during the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball Shawn 'General' Lee of the Vermilion Voles rings the tally bell after scoring against the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball Arbiter Jim 'Moonshine' Spence watches the path of a pitch Sunday afternoon (July 10, 2011) during the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Journal Gazette & Times Courier). In Focus--Vintage Base Ball Tallykeeper Ed 'Hambone' Hamilton sings 'I'll Be A Soldier', written by Stephen Foster, to entertain the cranks between innings of the 1858-rules base ball game between the Rock Springs Ground Squirrels and the Vermilion Voles at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site near Lerna. 