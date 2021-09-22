Warbler Ridge in rural Charleston to host fall festival, guided walks

MATTOON — The Grand Prairie Friends group plans to hold a Fall Fête & Volunteer Appreciation Day event with guided walks and other activities Saturday afternoon at the Warbler Ridge conservation area .

The nonprofit conservation group reported that the event will offer lunch from the grill, yard games and music from 1 to 4 p.m., plus guided walks at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The walks will include the McKenzie-Waltrip Cemetery, flora special to this area, and new native plantings from local master naturalists.