Warbler Ridge in rural Charleston to host fall festival, guided walks

MATTOON — The Grand Prairie Friends group plans to hold a Fall Fête & Volunteer Appreciation Day event with guided walks and other activities Saturday afternoon at the Warbler Ridge conservation area.

The nonprofit conservation group reported that the event will offer lunch from the grill, yard games and music from 1 to 4 p.m., plus guided walks at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The walks will include the McKenzie-Waltrip Cemetery, flora special to this area, and new native plantings from local master naturalists.

Fall Fête will be held at the Warbler Ridge Red Barn, 16171 Daileyville Road, Charleston. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. More information and an RSVP link are available at https://www.grandprairiefriends.org/events/fall-fete-volunteer-appreciation-day.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

