Watch now: Ashmore Estates holds daytime paranormal investigation

ASHMORE — Spirits don’t just come out at night — sometimes they’re even more active during the day.

That’s one of the secrets that father-and-daughter paranormal investigation team Rick and Heather Wilson discovered.

“When was most of the activity at some of these places happening? During the daytime,” said Rick Wilson.

The Wilsons, originally from Mahomet, spent their Saturday at Ashmore Estates, which has been reported to be one of the most haunted places in Coles County.

“A lot of people think that you need to come at night to witness the spirits,” said employee Teri Mosby. “It’s actually more of the opposite.”

Ashmore Estates, which has been featured on national paranormal investigation shows, opened its doors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday so people could spend time doing their investigations during the day.

Only 12 tickets were available.

“It’s best to go when fewer people are around,” said Mosby. “If there are 50 people around, you can’t keep track of that many people. Someone might make a noise and it’ll sound like a spirit on your recorder.”

Voice recorders, electromagnetic field or “EMF” readers, and video cameras are common devices that paranormal investigators use to detect possible entities.

“We believe all spirits have an energy field as you pass away, so we have gadgets like that that people carry around,” said Mosby. “However, they do give false positives.”

Having too many people around might give off false positives, as can cellphones in pockets, wires running overhead — even old appliances give off electrical currents that will set of an EMF reader.

“Anything that’s on — even appliances — will make it go off,” said Mosby. “If you are out in the middle of nowhere and you don’t have electricity and it’s flashing, you’d better pay attention to it.”

The Wilsons have visited the estate a few times, and once captured a “clear-as-day” photo of “George,” who resides on the third floor of the building.

On another occasion, the Wilsons asked the spirits to race down a hallway and attempted to capture any spirits on camera. They eventually captured “streaks” of light on video, which many paranormal investigators believe is evidence of spirits.

“The streaks came so far as to pass our feet, where the camera was,” said Heather Wilson.

“I don’t personally believe in ghosts,” said Rick Wilson. “Spirits — yes. Ghosts to me are just ‘Hollywood.’ Spirits are somebody that’s passed on and hasn’t gone where they need to go.”

Ashmore Estates is one of the places in Coles County where it’s possible to have a lot of spirits, said Mosby, because this was where many people felt trapped, discarded or lost — especially poor women.

“They didn’t have Medicaid back in those days, so if you had nowhere to live and your husband wanted to get rid of you, he could dump you on the lawn and say, ‘I don’t want her anymore,’” said Mosby.

The current Ashmore Estates building was constructed in the 1910s, but it was built over another structure that was made in 1857.

“The conditions were so deplorable that they tore it down and built this building,” said Mosby.

It then became a “poor farm,” where anyone who couldn’t afford land of their own could live — as long as they tended to the 250 surrounding acres and the livestock on it. Almost all agrarian counties had poor farms, explained Mosby.

The building came into possession of Robbin Terry in 2014, who needed to make countless restorations to it himself, including the roof. It remains one of the last-standing poor farms in Illinois.

“Not too many of them are standing because they’d be more than 100 years old,” said Mosby.

Mosby, however, doesn’t believe any of the spirits at Ashmore Estates are malicious or evil.

“If you’re a grumpy old man who doesn’t like people running through your yard, guess what, you’re probably going to be in the afterlife,” she said.

