Watch now: Ashmore Estates to be featured on YouTube paranormal investigation series

ASHMORE — Long-thought by some to be the spectral home of those who lived and died there, Ashmore Estates has drawn the attention of a team of investigators who decided to add the Midwest to their explorations of the paranormal.

The crew of the YouTube online series “Haunt ME” found the century-old rural Coles County building interesting for its haunted reputation and its history as well.

“We’re most interested in intriguing history,” show crew and cast member Ty Gowen said.

“Haunted ME” is in its seventh season and the show on its visit to Ashmore Estates is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on Tuesday.

The “ME” in the show’s name is a reference to the abbreviation for the state of Maine, as Gowen said past seasons have featured locations there and other parts of New England.

Gowen said he and crew members Carol Cleveland and Anna Halloran started doing paranormal investigations about seven years ago. They decided to explore different locations as a way to gather more information about haunted places, real or imagined.