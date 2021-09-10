Watch now: Coles Co. educators share challenges of teaching on 9/11, and about it today

CHARLESTON — When Eric Mueller left home to go to his job as a band director for the Cumberland school district on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, he never would have guessed the day would be anything out of the ordinary.

That would change when the drummer in his band class pulled him aside.

“He said, ‘Mr. Mueller, have you heard? Have you talked to your mom?’” Mueller, originally from Long Island, said, recounting the student's concern. “I didn’t know what he was talking about, so I said, ‘This can wait, I’ll talk to you in first period.’”

But the news he soon learned meant there would be no normal first period. The first plane had crashed into the side of the first World Trade Center tower, sending millions into one of the most terrifying days in U.S. history.

“It was like someone lit a powder-keg, all the way here in little Central Illinois, in Cumberland,” Mueller said, recalling the panic that he, the students, and his family felt. “No one played any music, that day.”

Mueller spent the next several weeks scrambling to make sure his mother and the rest of his family was alright. The events, however, would also transform the way he taught forever. And he wasn’t alone.

‘Talk to your students’

Tens of thousands of teachers of all grade levels would need to keep students safe, informed, and comforted for the next several weeks — and years.

“We spent the entire day just talking it over,” said Mueller. “‘What's on your mind? What are you worried about? Do you think it's going to come here? Let's list 10 reasons why you're safe.’”

Student discussions in Lake Land College history instructor David Seiler’s classes dramatically shifted from the far past to current events in the weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks.

“There were a lot of very heightened emotions expressed by a lot of students,” Seiler recalled.

That classroom dynamic changed as years went by and subsequent groups of students had few or no firsthand memories of 9/11, Seiler said. For those students, he said the attacks have become part of the recent history that is covered in the last unit of their broad U.S. history or western civilization courses.

Still, Seiler said he continues to see students occasionally pick 9/11 as the topic for their research papers. He said 9/11 also returns as a classroom topic whenever it is tied to a current event, like the recent withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, or as the anniversary of the attacks approached.

“It will be recognized in class and talked about,” Seiler said of the 20th anniversary.

Teaching the causes and impacts of the Sept. 11 attacks, as well as the war on terror, is important for history professor Ed Wehrle.

“I think with the war on terror, maybe young people know it's there, but they don't really understand what went on and what is still going on,” said Wehrle. “So that's where we can kind of fill in a little bit, and help the students understand the narrative, understand some of it. Then, hopefully, they can kind of reach some of their own conclusions about the war on terror, whatever success there may or may not have been.”

Wehrle was 10 years old when he witnessed the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War. He noted similarities between that event and the more recent fall of Kabul.

For several students, Wehrle says, this is still an emotional topic because it hits close-to-home for them.

“I think most people have a strong connection,” said Wehrle. “There are a lot of people have strong connections to the military. So inevitably, there would be someone in class who probably had a father or an uncle or a close friend who served either in Afghanistan or Iraq.”

In the days, weeks, and years right after the attacks, one of the issues he and other teachers faced was the result of fear and anger: Islamophobia.

“There were a lot of my students and a lot of their families saying some not-very-nice things about all Muslims,” said Mueller. “And I'd have to say ‘It was the Taliban. That's not all Muslims. That's another side of the Muslim faith — they're radical.”

In his past position as history teacher at Mattoon High School, McLain Schaefer said he too saw students get “younger and younger” over the years in relation to when 9/11 occurred.

“It is our responsibility to make sure what happened that day is not forgotten,” Schaefer said.

Now as principal at Williams Elementary School in Mattoon, Schaefer said he and his staff try to present lessons about sacrifice and service in ways that are understandable for students as young as in kindergarten.

Schaefer, who served in the Illinois National Guard after 9/11, said those lessons include students taking part in the Mattoon school district’s Green and Gold Day of community service and attending Veterans Day programs.

“That’s when we teach about the ultimate act of service,” Schaefer said.

‘Come back safe. I want you to come back.’

Currently, Mueller works as a music teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Charleston. He was also a guidance counselor, which he said he became out of the desire to help people in need of comfort in the years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Mueller has not returned to Manhattan, a place he visited hundreds of times, for nearly 20 years. He noted that nearly 36 percent of students at his nephew’s high school in Middletown, New York, lost one or more parents in the attacks.

“It’s just mind-blowing,” Mueller said. “After that, at the end of the day, I would start saying, ‘Alright, we'll see you on Monday, please be safe.’ And still to this day, I say, ‘I like you. I love you. Be safe. Have a great weekend. But come back to us on Monday. I want you to come back.’”

