Watch now: Coles County event to honor those who honor the American flag

Special events honoring veterans and recognizing those who properly display the U.S. flag will be held in Charleston and Mattoon on Flag Day.

The events will start with the Charleston Elks Lodge's Americanism Committee holding a Flag Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the lodge building, 720 Sixth St., southwest of the courthouse square.

Committee Chairman Ron Bayles, who is treasurer of the lodge, said they will present framed Americanism Award certificates to more than a dozen individuals, businesses and organizations that properly display the nation's flag. He said the committee has been looking at flags around town and taking award nominations in preparation for the ceremony.

"The display of patriotism is very important to the Elks and very important to the lodge," Bayles said. He added that they have held small scale Flag Day ceremonies in the past but decided to step up the event this year with support from the Elks organization.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Charleston Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion honor guard members will start the ceremony with the presentation of colors. Afterward, homemade pulled pork meals will be served up for $5 each in the lodge to raise money for the honor guards.

The events will continue with the Mattoon American Legion holding a ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday in Peterson Park at the World War II M3A Light Duty Tank that it refurbished there last year. The ceremony will be held to dedicate the new granite monument that was installed this week at the tank, plus the interpretive panel put there this spring.

Legion member Mike Sullivan said the monument reflects that the tank serves as a memorial for World War I and World War II veterans. When the tank arrived at Peterson Park in 1948, it took the place of a coastal defense cannon that had served as a World War I memorial until it was used as scrap metal in 1942 to aid the war effort during World War II.

"The tank previously had a really small marker on it that I rarely saw anyone look at. It didn't say much about what the memorial was all about," Sullivan said.

The ceremony, which will take place on the birthday of the U.S. Army, also will include remarks from World War II veteran Ken Wooddell and from local historian Steve Thompson, who provided research help for the tank refurbishment project.

Monday's events also will include a ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Mattoon American Legion post, 1903 Maple Ave. Legion member Vernon Mathias said the event will begin with the post placing a portrait photo of its late commander, Oren Lockhart, in the building as a memorial. Lockhart died on Feb. 28 at age 70.

Mathias said the post will then hold a retirement ceremony for the many worn U.S. flags that have been gathered by the Mattoon American Legion and the VFW during the last 12 months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.