Watch now: Cyclists peer into Mattoon's past with local history tour

MATTOON — Many of the places from Mattoon's past that the Cycle into History tour visited on Saturday are long gone, but guide Chris Suerdieck shared vivid descriptions to help ensure these locations are not forgotten.

Suerdieck, who is an avid cyclist and volunteer curator of the Mattoon Public Library Local History Center, described families walking to neighborhood grocery stores to purchase food for dinner, factories and warehouses in a former railroad corridor humming with activity, and more during this tour.

The event drew more than 30 riders, including Dustin and Kaitlin Maninfior and their 9-year-old son, Jack. Dustin Maninfior said he enjoyed learning about buildings that he had forgotten because they are "off the beaten path," such as the former S.R. Miller Broom Corn Warehouse and Sally Ann Bread factory buildings along Commercial Avenue that date back to the 1910s.

"I was born and raised in Mattoon," he said, "so the opportunity to travel around town to see some of the buildings I grew up around and learn what they were in the past is exciting to me."

Suerdieck pointed out several of the former factories and warehouses that operated decades ago along or near the the railroad that once ran east-west through western Mattoon. He also showed them the location of the Illinois Central Railroad roundhouse in the field west of South 27th Street and noted that the former foundation can still be seen via Google Earth.

Mayor Rick Hall, who cycled with the tour group, said the city owns this former railroad right of way in Mattoon, which it used years ago to help create the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail that stretches east to Charleston and the Lake Charleston trail system. He said the city hopes to eventually extend the trail west along this right of way to the Dole Road, which would connect to Lake Paradise.

"That would be a great facility and a great asset for our city," Hall said.

In addition, Suerdieck noted several buildings that had housed neighborhood grocery stores in past decades. He said these grocery stores, which numbered up to 50 in the 1930-1940s in Mattoon, were valuable resources for families in the era when home refrigerators were not common, not everyone had a vehicle, and supermarkets were still in the future.

On Champaign Avenue, Suerdieck made stops at a 1913 building at 27th Street that had been a Piggly Wiggly and a 1916 building at 24th Street that had been S.V. Hill Grocery. Suerdieck said young students from Hawthorne Elementary School used to dash across the street during their recess to purchase soda and snacks at Hill's.

The 90-minute, 5-mile tour concluded behind the Kull Lumber warehouse at a site where the Hinckle & Coddington Lumber Co. had opened in 1885. This site now overlooks the north-south railroad corridor that takes Amtrak and freight trains below street level in central Mattoon. Suerdieck said workers dug this corridor in 1912 with the help of two giant steam shovels.

"It was a significant engineering undertaking," Suerdieck said.

As the participants dispersed, cross-country cyclist and Mattoon native A. Jerry Zelada said he has been friends with Suerdieck since junior high and has ridden with him countless times over the decades. Zelada, who is a member of League of American Bicyclists, said he was glad to help organize Saturday's ride and was pleased with the turnout.

"We would love all areas throughout the U.S. to have rides like this that are just for fun," Zelada said, adding that the event also helped showcase Suerdieck's work in the Local History Center exhibits in the library. "That is so remarkable what he has done down there."

