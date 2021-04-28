Watch now: Eastern Illinois University committee recommends changing Douglas Hall name

He noted the argument of Douglas being a "populist" but said it was clear he did not feel Blacks were equal, which isn't something the university should commemorate.

Member Mona Davenport said the committee should give "a lot of value" to the input it received from EIU students, who were "adamant" about changing the name.

"They are the ones we have to set an example for," she said. "Across the nation, we are removing anything that commemorates anything that is wrong, especially in connection with racism."

It wasn't known Wednesday whether Glassman's decision on what to recommend to the Board of Trustees will be announced before the board's meeting.

In its recommendation, the committee included a suggestion that more specific criteria for use in naming university buildings be established. The recommendation also called for more public information about the reasons behind buildings' names.

The committee's other members who joined in supporting the change were Chairwoman Angie Campbell, Diane Burns and Carlos Amaya. Noor Khamisani, the committee's student representative, did not attend any of the committee's meetings, including Wednesdays.