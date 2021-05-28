Watch now: Five-Mile House prepares for first open house of the summer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The house, which was estimated to have been built in the 1840s, contains several pieces of furniture that match the period.

“In the year we’ve been silenced (due to inactivity from the pandemic), we’ve built an old barn,” Dick Hummel said.

“It’s to preserve history,” volunteer and board member Eric Gray said. “It’s to keep history alive for people to be able to see it and understand what their ancestors went through in order just to survive in day-to-day living.”

Keeping that in mind, one of the several different skills that was needed to survive in the past was blacksmithing. Gray has been practicing as a blacksmith since he was young, and is helping construct one of the newly-renovated barn’s most noticeable features.

The barn, which sits on a corner of the property furthest from Highway 130, was built sometime around the 1880s, according to Hummel. Inside sits the foundation of a brick forge that will be used for blacksmithing once it is complete. Once operational, people will be able to sign up for blacksmithing classes at the Five Mile House.