Watch now: Five-Mile House prepares for first open house of the summer

CHARLESTON— After COVID-19 induced break, the Five-Mile house is set to begin a new season of activities this weekend.
Vendors, music and demonstrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Performances by the band Luna Halos will take place on Sunday from 1-2:30 p.m. Carolyn Stephens will then give a presentation at 2:30 p.m. about the York Trail, an abandoned road used by pioneers and many others. This discussion is one of many historical discussions planned for this season.
“It seems like there's an endless, endless array of topics,” said Dick Hummel, vice president of the board and volunteer. Hummel has been in charge of organizing historical discussions at the Five Mile House for nearly a decade.
“Sometimes we repeat them after every couple of years. But generally we keep finding new historical topics that are of interest to those of us who take part.”
The Five Mile House has held discussions with Civil War reenactors and hosted field trips with local schools in the past.
Volunteers have made many changes during the time everything was closed due to COVID-19.
“A group of ladies is redoing the front room to make it look ‘lived-in,’” volunteer and board member Kathy Hummel said. “It’s like somebody just stepped out the door.”
The house, which was estimated to have been built in the 1840s, contains several pieces of furniture that match the period.
“In the year we’ve been silenced (due to inactivity from the pandemic), we’ve built an old barn,” Dick Hummel said.
“It’s to preserve history,” volunteer and board member Eric Gray said. “It’s to keep history alive for people to be able to see it and understand what their ancestors went through in order just to survive in day-to-day living.”
Keeping that in mind, one of the several different skills that was needed to survive in the past was blacksmithing. Gray has been practicing as a blacksmith since he was young, and is helping construct one of the newly-renovated barn’s most noticeable features.
The barn, which sits on a corner of the property furthest from Highway 130, was built sometime around the 1880s, according to Hummel. Inside sits the foundation of a brick forge that will be used for blacksmithing once it is complete. Once operational, people will be able to sign up for blacksmithing classes at the Five Mile House.
“With blacksmithing, you’re only limited to your imagination,” Brian Karrick, who is also involved with building the forge, said. According to Gray, you can use smithing to make practical tools, artistic things, and more.
Funds raised from classes will go back to the Five Mile House.
According to Dick Hummel, the Five Mile House does not receive any government funding. It raises some money through a house that is rented-out on the property. That pays some expenses like utility bills. All other funding is raised through events or donations.
“These programs we do, hopefully, motivate more and more people to take the time to stop and see,” Dick Hummel said.
In the near future, a nearby field will be paved to provide more parking.
Vendors can call or text 217-549-9942 for more information on how to participate in this event and more. People can view the full season program at https://www.fivemilehouse.org/new-page.