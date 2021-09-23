Watch now: 'It's a survivor': Relic from Charleston's past returns home

CHARLESTON — When Chuck Steib and his family bought an old Boyer fire truck in Champaign in the 1984, they gave it a new life in St. Louis — and a new name.

“A lot of kids were little and they couldn't say Agnes so they call it A-ga-nus,” said Kathy Steib, Chuck’s wife. “And when Chuck went to get a historic license plate for it, ‘Agnes’ was taken and our last name was taken. So, we thought, ‘How about Aganus?’”

The truck then spent over 30 years making trips to parades, museums, conventions, and helping share some history of firefighting.

“Chuck did a lot of stuff to it,” Kathy Steib said. “And, you know, we would take it in parades, put kids on the back, and he was very serious about keeping everybody safe. And it was just just a lot of fun. You get a lot of attention.”

Chuck Steib passed away in May, and it became clear that Aganus needed to find another home.

That’s when Kathy Steib reached back out to the truck's original home in Charleston.

Fire Chief Steve Bennett and Nate Truex, president of the Charleston Firefighters Local 3200, were ecstatic.

The union provided $12,000 to buy the truck, which it then donated to the city, said Bennett.

“I think the fire truck is incredible, because it is a survivor — because it is not restored, it is original,” said Truex. “When you look at it, it's not going to be everything's in perfect shape, or what you think of as a restored vehicle. It is original, meaning there's still bumps and bruises on the thing, the paint job. It's still the way it was. It’s absolutely incredible.”

“It’s been a huge morale-booster for the firefighters,” said Bennett.

“We're grateful for the family that obviously reached out to us first,” Truex said. “As far as the history goes and then all the documentation, everything that comes with it: You're going to be hard-pressed to find something like that at almost any other fire station.”

Firefighters value the history and tradition, said Truex.

“We want to remember where we came from,” he said. “Preserving a piece of our history—we just thought that's something we had to do.”

The old Boyer fire engine came to Charleston in 1937 and was the Charleston Fire Department's second motorized vehicle. It stuck around for almost 30 years until it was retired in 1967.

“I remember it was just a back-up engine by the time I started working at the fire station,” said Ed Ferguson, who served the department when the engine was in service in the 1960s. “The main fire I remember taking it on was when a big building burned on the square.”

The air was so cold that icicles formed from the water used to put out the fire, said Ferguson.

“It was about 10 degrees when we answered the call at about 10 in the morning, and I don’t think it got much warmer than that,” said Ferguson.

That run is included in another impressive piece of history that came with the fire truck: The original log book.

“The unique thing about this situation is all of the original documentation we have, too,” said Bennett.

Additional documentation includes several more details, all the way down to the vote count for the tax levy to obtain the truck: 1,732 votes to 1,335.

“It even includes our trip from Champaign to St. Louis,” said Kathy Steib. “We broke-down three times on the road to get there, and, you know, it only goes about 45 miles per hour. It was a long trip.”

Chuck Steib continued the log book by listing all of the parades and trips Aganus made.

“The last parade it was in was the St. Louis Blues parade for when they won the Stanley cup,” said Bennett.

The role Aganus has played in the St. Louis community and in the lives of Steib family have been immeasurable.

“We've made a lot of friends and a lot of people were sad to see it go,” said Steib. “But you know, it's just one of those things that we had to do. And I'm just so happy that it's back in Charleston.”

Aganus’s next appearance will be in Eastern Illinois University’s homecoming parade on Oct. 23, said Bennett.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.