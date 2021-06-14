 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FLAG DAY 2021

Watch now: Mattoon American Legion honors Oren Lockhart, retires U.S. flags

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

';[[[[[[[[[[

MATTOON —;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;; The Mattoon American Legion honored its late commander, Oren Lockhart, on Monday during Flag Day, when the post also held its traditional flag retirement ceremony.

Before the ceremony started, Lockhart's widow, Gina, presented the Legion with a portrait of him on his beloved motorcycle. Mike Weaver, finance officer for the post, said the photo will be placed at a spot where it can be viewed by all those who enter their building at 1903 Maple Ave.

Honoring Lockhart

Oren Lockhart's widow, Gina, presents a portrait of the Mattoon American Legion post's late commander to current Commander Ed Davis and Finance Officer Mike Weaver, on stage, on Monday at the post. 

"Oren was the driving force that kept our doors open," Weaver said. He added that Lockhart helped ensure the post's building was equipped and furnished and that it weathered tough financial times over the years.

Lockhart was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and he also served in the Army National Guard. He began serving with the Mattoon Fire Department in 1973 and he eventually moved up through the ranks to chief and director of fire safety before retiring in 2002. He also was a founding member of the Coles County Dive Team.

People are also reading…

Flag retirement

Sergeant at Arms Marvin Whitley prepares to place a flag on the fire during the flag retirement ceremony on Monday at the Mattoon American Legion post.

"I often saw him helping without being asked or thanked. He simply saw a need and helped fulfill it," Weaver said.

After the portrait presentation, audience members were invited to head to the fenced area behind the post for a flag retirement ceremony led by First Vice Commander Tom Burcham and Sergeant at Arms Marvin Whitley and conducted by various other Legion member.

Flag salute

Mattoon American Legion Auxiliary member Linda Cox salutes after placing a flag on the fire during the flag retirement ceremony on Monday at the post.

The group held a final inspection of faded and worn flags gathered by the Legion and the Mattoon Veterans of Foreign. These unserviceable banners included many standard sized flags, but also those that ranged from the small ones placed at cemeteries and along parade routes to a giant flag that required multiple people to carry it.

One by one, Legion members and other participants carefully placed each flag in a fiery basin that radiated heat several paces away. There in the basin, the flags eventually burned down to less than ashes.

"We have the honor to present for final inspection and proper disposal these flags of our country," Whitley said during the ceremony.

PHOTOS: Mattoon Arts Council outdoor quilt show

The Mattoon Arts Council held its annual quilt show outdoors for the first time on Saturday, June 12 at Lytle Park.

1 of 7
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Oren G. Lockhart

Oren G. Lockhart

SKYLINE SPRINGS — Oren G. Lockhart, 70, of Skyline Springs, IL passed away at 12:41 A.M. on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln He…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News