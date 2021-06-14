Watch now: Mattoon American Legion honors Oren Lockhart, retires U.S. flags

MATTOON — The Mattoon American Legion honored its late commander, Oren Lockhart, on Monday during Flag Day, when the post also held its traditional flag retirement ceremony.

Before the ceremony started, Lockhart's widow, Gina, presented the Legion with a portrait of him on his beloved motorcycle. Mike Weaver, finance officer for the post, said the photo will be placed at a spot where it can be viewed by all those who enter their building at 1903 Maple Ave.

"Oren was the driving force that kept our doors open," Weaver said. He added that Lockhart helped ensure the post's building was equipped and furnished and that it weathered touch financial times over the years.

Lockhart was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and he also served in the Army National Guard. He began serving with the Mattoon Fire Department in 1973 and he eventually moved up through the ranks to chief and director of fire safety before retiring in 2002. He also was a founding member of the Coles County Dive Team.

"I often saw him helping without being asked or thanked. He simply saw a need and helped fulfill it," Weaver said.

After the portrait presentation, audience members were invited to head to a fenced area behind the post for a flag retirement ceremony led by Sergeant at Arms Marvin Whitley and conduct by various other Legion member.

They held a final inspection of flags gathered by the Mattoon American Legion and the VFW before committing them to a fiery basin, where they burned to ashes.

