Watch now: Mattoon crew recalls attending funeral for New York firefighter

MATTOON — After the 9/11 attacks, nine Mattoon Fire Department crew members were among firefighters from across the U.S. and the world who answered the call to attend funerals for their many fallen New York comrades.

"We hear about the brotherhood in this job. I can't think of a time it was more evident than being out there," said Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss, who was among that Mattoon crew. "It didn't matter what state, what country you were from. We were all there for the same purpose."

With funerals needing to be held for 343 firefighters, the New York Fire Department did not have enough personnel available to fully attend each service. Consequently, the International Association of Fire Firefighters requested help to ensure that the services were attended by enough crews to pay the fallen their proper respects.

Mattoon's crew that responded to this funeral request also included Gary Nichols, Keith Orndorff, Sean Junge, Doug Dodson, Tony Nichols, Mike Bridges, Mike Romine, and then Chief Bruce Grafton. They flew to New York and stayed there with the help of Mattoon businesses and community members.

The Mattoon group ended up attending the funeral of New York firefighter Keith Glascoe on Nov. 17, 2001. Capt. Romine said the Mattoon crew and many other firefighters lined the streets as Glascoe's family members and other mourners in the procession passed by on the way to the church that was hosting the funeral.

"Just to see that many firefighters come together for a common purpose was awesome and moving. We were all there for the same reason, to show support for New York," Romine said.

Hilligoss and Romine said the New York firefighters were very welcoming of the crews visiting from Mattoon and elsewhere. They said the Mattoon group were invited onto the roof of FDNY Engine 10, Ladder 10's "Ten House" station near the World Trade Center site.

The site where the World Trade Center stood was vast and the large scale of the work that was still going on there more than two months after the attacks was overwhelming, Hilligoss said. Smoke was continuing to rise from the site and firefighters were being periodically called in to extinguish pockets of smoldering fire that were unearthed within the debris, he said.

Romine said the Mattoon crew was present near the World Trade Center site when the bodies of three to four firefighters were transferred from the scene with flags over their coffins. He said the Mattoon group and other firefighters there lined up as honor guard for these fallen firefighters.

"I am still getting chills about that," Romine said.

