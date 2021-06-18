Watch now: Mattoon library to hold Cycle into History bicycle ride

MATTOON — Cyclists are invited to learn about the past of local neighborhoods during a slow-paced bike ride held on Saturday, June 26, by the Mattoon Public Library Local History Center.

The library reported that the Cycle into History ride is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the library, 1600 Charleston Ave., and then take participants on a 90-minute, 5-mile route. Local History Center volunteer curator Chris Suerdieck, who is an avid cyclist, will lead the ride and make frequent stops to share stories and old photos at significant places important to the community’s development.

After the ride, the four-room history center in the basement of the library will be open for tours. The center has a variety of storyboards and related items that trace Mattoon’s heritage.

“People who visit the (center) often have good memories of a place they or a family member worked, a place where they hung out, a certain event; or just smile about a favorite Mattoon memory,” Suerdieck said. “This ride takes participants for a first-hand look at some of the places discussed in those personal memories and other sites important to Mattoon development. The format allows people to enjoy each other’s stories in an engaging, relaxing way.”

The history center has been developed over nearly four years. It features Suerdieck’s original and ongoing research with library archives, and memorabilia contributed by him and others. The library reported that it has supported Suerdieck’s efforts by making the space available and remodeling it to allow for a professional layout of the displays there and easy access by the public.

Riders may sign up for the June 26 event on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1twn4aajp or by arriving 15 minutes early to register. Question may be emailed to LocalHistory@mattoonlibrary.org. The library reported that more rides may be held in the future.

