Watch now: Mattoon teacher had to ease fourth-graders' fears on 9/11

MATTOON — While she was shaken by news of the Sept. 11 attacks, Mattoon teacher Kathy Wright still had to help ease the fears of her fourth-graders that day.

While Wright's students were in PE class that morning, she first learned about the attacks after hearing her teaching partner across the hallway exclaim, "Oh my goodness!," while watching the TV in her classroom at the former Hawthorne Elementary School.

"I went running over through the south hallway to her. We just watched in horror as it was taking place," Wright said of the still developing news. Wright said she and fellow teachers then switched off the news so their students would not see it when they returned to their rooms, which was frustrating. "We didn't want to turn it on, but we wanted to know what was happening."

Wright said the teachers soon received a hand-written note from their principal asking them not to tell their young students about the attacks because, "He wanted the children to hear it from their parents, not from school." She said the teachers tried to meet this request, but a student who had walked home for lunch returned to school distressed from seeing the news and ended up getting many classmates upset.

To try to ease their concerns, Wright said she pulled down a U.S. map and circled New York and Washington so the students could see that Mattoon was a safe distance from those two attack sites. She said the students still had lots of questions and "really had a hard time" due to their fears. Wright said the students later were sent outside for an extra long recess before the end of the school day.

"I really became worried sending the children home," Wright said, adding that she worried some of the children's parents would not be there yet to help calm them down.

Wright, who retired in 2009 at Williams Elementary School, and now serves as a substitute teacher, said 9/11 was a pretty traumatic day in her teaching career and a difficult time for her students as they tried to understand "why people do bad things." Still, Wright said she was glad to see the country unite to help those in need after the attacks and to see that spirit of togetherness shown at Hawthorne, too.

During subsequent days and weeks, Wright said the Hawthorne students wanted to know what they could do to help and were particularly concerned about the firefighters and police officers of New York. She said they ended up collecting approximately $1,000 in donations for the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

"Bless their little hearts, they wanted to organize," Wright said of the Hawthorne students. "I was so proud of them that they wanted to do something."

