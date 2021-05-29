Watch now: Memorial Day ceremonies planned in Charleston, Mattoon

Charleston VFW Post 1592 will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, along West State Street/old Illinois Route 316 in Charleston. Their honor guard will then travel to eastern Coles County for a ceremony at approximately 11 a.m. at the Ashmore Cemetery at that village in eastern Coles County.

Several ceremonies are also planned in western Coles County and nearby. Mattoon American Legion Lawrence Riddle Post 88 representative Mike Weaver said the list grew over time to the point that the Legion and the Mattoon VFW Post 4325 have been splitting up the responsibilities for several years now. He said they do not mind the busy schedule every Memorial Day.