Watch now: Past-Forward Memoir Writers share new book at Charleston library

CHARLESTON — Phyllis Bayles grew up in a close-knit Greek community in Danville where St. Barbara's Chapel, affectionately nicknamed "The Greek House," was the focal point for baptisms, weddings and many other celebrations.

The Charleston resident said the joyful sensations of being in that place made such an impression on her that she could easily recognize it with her eyes closed, and they still bring memories flooding back to her decades later. She has poured those memories into musings, titled "The Greek House," in the Past-Forward Memoir Writers group's third book “For the Record," which the group showcased during a live reading Sunday afternoon at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

Bayles and more than 20 fellow Past-Forward Memoir Writers have recorded and shared their memories in the new book, and they hope to encourage other community members to do the same for posterity.

"(Memoir writing) is how you share what you have thought, felt and experienced," said group member June Hayden of Greenup, adding later that she would have loved to have such insights into what made her parents and grandparents who they were. "Memoir writing is about creating a legacy."

The Past-Forward Memoir Writers group is organized by the Eastern Illinois University Academy of Lifelong Learning. Academy Director Marita Metzke shared her own musings, which she called "Grandpa's Turnips," as part of the new book. She said her grandfather taught long-lasting lessons about joy, integrity, hard work, love and sacrifice while spending time, and sharing fresh picked and sliced turnips, with his grandchildren on the farm.

Sunday's event also included live music. Naomi Hills of Martinsville performed "In the Middle of a Song" in memory of her late Spirit Road bandmate, Rick. John Crouch of Casey performed his song, "The Hammock," while his wife, Shelley, accompanied him on guitar. This song is about the pond-side hammock at their home.

Shelley Crouch said she joined the Past-Forward group a few years ago to spend time with her mother and avid memoir writer, Julie Rea, who died in 2020. She said being part of Past-Forward and getting to know the other writers has been a great experience.

"When people read their stories, it reminds you of stories you have. By getting them written, you can pass them down," Crouch said. "It's a way to express yourself and remember the good times and work through the bad times."

The Past-Forward Memoir Writers are awaiting the arrival of hard copies of "For the Record," which is available through Amazon. More information about the group is available by calling the Academy of Lifetime Learning at 217-581-5114.

