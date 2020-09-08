Watch now: Refurbished World War II tank, memorial re-dedicated at Mattoon's Peterson Park

After World War II, Sullivan said Post 88 arranged for a M3A tank on loan from the U.S. Department of Defense to replace the cannon and serve as a memorial to both world wars. Sullivan noted that this tank was not sent overseas, but the wear to its drive sprockets indicates that it was used for training or other needs stateside.

Mike Smyser, chaplain and a board member with Post 88, said he was among the children who "were climbing all over that thing" not long after the tank was installed, which has become a common practice for young visitors to Peterson Park ever since.

Smyser said he was general manager of the Mattoon Water Department in 1988 when he saw that the tank was getting in bad shape after decades in place and he worked with the American Legion's 40 & 8 honor society to get it repainted. Smyser said he is glad to see that the tank is continuing to be maintained.

"Mike Sullivan did an outstanding job organizing all of that," Smyser said. "It's great, absolutely great."