Watch now: Refurbished World War II tank, memorial re-dedicated at Mattoon's Peterson Park

MATTOON — The World War II tank at Peterson Park has become a beloved local landmark since it was placed there in 1948, but its green paint had faded and some components had rusted in recent decades.
"A couple of years ago, I was talking to a couple vets about the tank; and we decided the tank needed some attention," said Mike Sullivan of Mattoon American Legion Post 88.
The fundraising that subsequently started in 2018 resulted in this M3A Light Duty Tank being refurbished and repainted this summer. Post 88 marked the improvement in the tank's condition by holding a re-dedication ceremony Monday. There, project organizers discussed plans to install an interpretive panel and memorial stone to highlight the tank's history and its role as a memorial to both world wars.
During the ceremony, Mayor Tim Gover hailed Sullivan and other volunteers for stepping forward to solve the problem of the tank's deteriorating condition.
"When I look at this tank now, I am not embarrassed, I am not ashamed. I am proud," Gover said.
Sullivan said the tank took the place of a coastal defense cannon that was placed in 1923 at Peterson Park as a memorial to Mattoon area residents who served in World War I. He said this cannon became scrap metal in 1942 to aid the war effort during World War II.
After World War II, Sullivan said Post 88 arranged for a M3A tank on loan from the U.S. Department of Defense to replace the cannon and serve as a memorial to both world wars. Sullivan noted that this tank was not sent overseas, but the wear to its drive sprockets indicates that it was used for training or other needs stateside.
Mike Smyser, chaplain and a board member with Post 88, said he was among the children who "were climbing all over that thing" not long after the tank was installed, which has become a common practice for young visitors to Peterson Park ever since.
Smyser said he was general manager of the Mattoon Water Department in 1988 when he saw that the tank was getting in bad shape after decades in place and he worked with the American Legion's 40 & 8 honor society to get it repainted. Smyser said he is glad to see that the tank is continuing to be maintained.
"Mike Sullivan did an outstanding job organizing all of that," Smyser said. "It's great, absolutely great."
Local historian Steve Thompson said the interpretive panel will highlight M3A specifications, this model's role in World War II, and the Peterson Park tank's history. He said the panel's funding will come from the remainder of the money donated to the Mattoon Civil War Memorial Ellipse Project, which was not able to complete the fundraising needed to create a "Last Sentry" Union infantryman sculpture for the Ellipse.
Thompson said he has informed Ellipse donors about the interpretive panel plans and they think it's a great alternative use for the money. He said finding intact M3A tanks on display is "a rarity."
Sullivan said Post 88 has begun raising funds for a memorial stone that notes that the tank was intended to be a memorial to the veterans of World War I and of World War II, something that is not currently noted on this tank.
"Our plans are to make this a true memorial to those veterans," Sullivan said, adding that they hope to have the stone in place by Memorial Day.
Post 88 thanks the Mattoon Tourism Office, Mattoon Parks Superintendent Kurt Stretch, Williams Welding of Humboldt, Xtreme Armor of Mattoon, painter "London" Mark Richardson of Arthur, Mike Smyser and 40 & 8, Mattoon Rotary Club, Mattoon Exchange Club, Mayor Tim Gover, and local historians Steve Thompson, Carolyn Cloyd and Chris Suerdieck for their roles in the tank refurbishment project.
