Watch now: Retired Eastern Illinois University professor helps readers explore state historic sites

His retirement in 2012 brought more time to work on the book and “I put the pieces together over time,” he continued. As he got more of it done, he began to look for a possible publisher and started working with the UI Press about three years ago.

Titus said he follows the “philosophy” of going to where events happened to write about them, and he’s been to every site listed in the book.

“I’m a believer that you need to do that,” he said. He still credited other sources, books and online resources that allow someone to see a historical document without going to its actual home location.

Despite the bit of hesitation to name some favorite sites, Titus also mentioned Nauvoo in western Illinois and its connection to the Mormons’ efforts to find a home, though that eventually led them out of Illinois and to Utah.

“It encapsulates a lot of the American past,” he said. “Those are integral parts of the American past. Spirit or drive characterized a lot of the American experience.”