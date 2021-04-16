Watch now: Retired Eastern Illinois University professor helps readers explore state historic sites

CHARLESTON — The description leads to a vision of the familiar, what many from this part of Illinois know they’ll see when they visit the place where Abraham Lincoln’s father once lived.
“In southern Coles County, near where the prairie’s flatness edges into low hills and woods of a glacial moraine, the rural road leads to Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.”
Asking Charlie Titus to pick his favorite state historic site is a lot like, as he put it, asking a parent to pick a favorite child. But with the proximity and story of Lincoln Log Cabin, he did put it on his list.
“That site tells us a lot about mid-19th Century America and the difference of life styles,” Titus said.
The retired Eastern Illinois University history professor noted the site’s intentional presentation of contrasting stories, the early pioneer farmstead of Thomas Lincoln and the more modern, for the time, home of Stephen Sargent.
The Charleston resident put that kind of perspective in his description of seven different pieces of the state’s history in “Exploring the Land of Lincoln: The Essential Guide to Illinois Historic Sites.”
The 240-page book, published and released in February by the University of Illinois Press, allows the reader to taken a written journey to the sites either chronologically or geographically.
Its chapters are sequenced following the time flow of the state’s history, from the prehistoric times of Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in southwestern Illinois to the still-active South Side Community Art Center in Chicago.
There are also tables listing the sites in four regions of the state showing the distance between each of them. Titus noted that the range of Illinois’ history covers not only centuries of time but also includes large urban areas not that far away from farm lands and rural life.
“I wanted to try to show the diversity of the state,” he said. “I think it will kind of make people interested by combining human interaction with location.”
Titus said he wrote a similar book about Maryland historic sites when he lived there. Writing one about Illinois was something he thought of when he returned to his home state.
He taught Illinois history at EIU and had some materials for the book from his time teaching. His career and other things delayed the book becoming a reality but “I kept it in the back of my mind,” he said.
His retirement in 2012 brought more time to work on the book and “I put the pieces together over time,” he continued. As he got more of it done, he began to look for a possible publisher and started working with the UI Press about three years ago.
Titus said he follows the “philosophy” of going to where events happened to write about them, and he’s been to every site listed in the book.
“I’m a believer that you need to do that,” he said. He still credited other sources, books and online resources that allow someone to see a historical document without going to its actual home location.
Despite the bit of hesitation to name some favorite sites, Titus also mentioned Nauvoo in western Illinois and its connection to the Mormons’ efforts to find a home, though that eventually led them out of Illinois and to Utah.
“It encapsulates a lot of the American past,” he said. “Those are integral parts of the American past. Spirit or drive characterized a lot of the American experience.”
Also, Starved Rock State Park in north central Illinois has the story of the Native American conflict behind its name but also as the site of Fort St. Louis, Titus noted.
The early American explorer LaSalle also thought of it as a key location in “a great mercantile empire” he envisioned in the New World, he said.
Titus said he sees the book as an “Illinois history-slash-Illinois travel guide” that can help people plan trips long or short.
The book also includes photographs from different sources and drawings of some locations by Phil Glosser.
The book can be purchased online from the University of Illinois Press website, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other sources. The paperback version is $19.95 and a cloth/hardcover edition has a price of $110 and there are e-book versions also available.