Watch now: Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in Mattoon

MATTOON — Serving in the military is a long tradition for the Highland family of Mattoon, as is taking part in Veterans Day commemorations together.

That latter tradition on Veterans Day 2021 on Thursday included Vietnam veteran Bill Highland of Mattoon serving as a guest speaker for the ceremony at Peterson Park and his brother, Mick, walking in the preceding parade accompanied by his granddaughter.

Bill Highland noted during his presentation that Vietnam veterans witnessed the pullout of American forces from that nation, so they can empathize with young veterans who served in Afghanistan and are still mentally processing the recent withdrawal from there. He encouraged young veterans of service in Afghanistan and Iraq to stop by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Mattoon to find support for dealing with any issues they might be facing.

"Come and visit, have a chat, visit other veterans, feel that camaraderie again with someone who has been there," Bill Highland said.

Mick Highland said before the ceremony started that they and their brothers, Elmer and Jim, were all drafted and served in the Army at different times during an eight-year period. For Mick Highland, that service included being being stationed with a Hawk missile system crew in West Germany from 1965 to 1967. He said having four sons in the service and in often unknown situations far from home was difficult for their parents.

"Back then, we didn't have cellphones or computers, so no one knew where we were half the time," Mick Highland said of this lack of instant communications.

Mick Highland noted that their father, Robert, served in the Navy during World War II and their family tradition of service goes back to the Civil War. To commemorate Veterans Day and show support, his grandchildren have regularly accompanied him as he walks with other veterans in the parade.

"I have done this every year since I was little," said granddaughter Madison Barnes, who is now in high school. "I like spending time with my grandpa. It's a lot of fun."

Aubrie McMichaels of Mattoon said, while watching the parade along Western Avenue, that commemorating Veterans Day also has been a long tradition for her family, one that they are passing on to their young children. She added that her grandfather, George, received a Bronze Star for his service with the Army in World War II.

McMichaels said her extended family and friends gather every year to watch the parade, attend the ceremony, and then share a meal with veterans at the Mattoon VFW post, where her boyfriend, Cory Bentley, is the manager.

"You get more one-on-one with the veterans," McMichaels said of the meal, adding that she enjoys hearing their stories. "It's fun to hear them talk."

Valerie Rodriguez, 11, of Mattoon said her father, Alex, in the Army was on her mind as she rode in the parade on a float with her fellow Girl Scouts from Mattoon, Neoga and Cumberland. Valerie said that being in the parade is a way to show support for her dad and that she was glad to see so many other veterans there.

"It make me really happy that they take the time out of their day to come out and support all the others," Valerie said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

