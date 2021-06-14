Watch now: World War II veterans help dedicate new memorial at Peterson Park tank in Mattoon

MATTOON — World War II veterans helped dedicate a new memorial Monday afternoon on Flag Day at one of Mattoon's most prominent reminders of that war — the M3A Light Duty Tank at Peterson Park.

U.S. Army Air Forces veteran Ken Wooddell of Mattoon, who served as a guest speaker at the ceremony, noted that this granite memorial to both World War I and World War II was made possible by the efforts of many community members.

"Mattoon, I have always thought, is a volunteering town," Wooddell said. He added that volunteers have worked together over the years to create the community's softball complex, the Mattoon Community Food Center and veterans monuments, including the new one. "It's a very significant addition to our park."

Mattoon American Legion member Mike Sullivan, who led recent efforts to refurbish the tank and spotlight its significance, said there were previously no memorial stones to either of the world wars at Peterson Park, which is home to other veterans monuments.

Legion member Mike Weaver said when the tank arrived at Peterson Park in 1948, it took the place of a coastal defense cannon that had served as a World War I memorial until it was used as scrap metal to aid the war effort during World War II. The tank subsequently served as a memorial to both world wars but it was only marked by a small plaque that contained little information.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Weaver said those refurbishing the tank last year ensured their work was as historically accurate as possible, including giving it just the right shade of U.S. Army green paint. The length and width of the tank is not much bigger than a compact car. Weaver marveled that the tank held a crew of four and exclaimed, "It had to be hot in the summer."

"The tank looks like it is fragile, but it's a tough little baby," said World War II U.S. Army Air Forces veteran David Champion of Mattoon, who attended the ceremony and visited with audience members afterward.

Champion said refurbishing the tank was a great project and the dedication ceremony was a nice event. Champion said he looked forward to reading the text on the memorial and on the interpretive panel on the other side of the tank.

Local historian Steve Thompson, who helped conduct research for the tank project, said the M3A was a front line infantry support and reconnaissance vehicle for the U.S. military throughout World War II. He said most of these tanks that were sent overseas were given to allied countries or scrapped, so Mattoon's M3A likely served as a trainer for service members preparing to deploy.

"Hopefully, it will generate interest above and beyond what it has now in the community," Thompson said. For decades to come, he said the tank will give community members perspective on the sacrifices of those who served in the two world wars.

Monday's ceremony included Legion member Vernon Mathias reading the dedication for the memorial and the fire detail providing a salute. The refurbishment of the tank and the installation of the interpretive sign and memorial were made possible by Legion fundraising, a Mattoon tourism grant, and individual donors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.