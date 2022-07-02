Windsor veteran to get military burial seven years after his death

WINDSOR — U.S. Army veteran John W. Thompson will get a burial with military honors on Wednesday more than seven years after his death from cancer.

The remains of the Windsor man, 81, were among many caught up in the legal troubles of a Chicago-area business that had been handling the remains of those who had donated their bodies to science.

CBS News Chicago reported on Sept. 21, 2021, that the former owner, Donald Greene Sr., of the shuttered Biological Resource Center in Rosemont, was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on charges of knowingly selling contaminated, diseased human remains.

Janet Thompson of Windsor said she received the now cremated remains of her late husband in early June after they were released by the U.S. Department of Justice's Michigan Eastern District office in Detroit following its investigation and court case. John Thompson died Oct. 11, 2014.

"We at the U.S. Attorney's Office offer our sincere condolences that you and your family suffered effects of the actions of (the) defendants," wrote victim witness coordinator Sandra Palazzolo in a letter to Janet Thompson. "May the return of the enclosed remains of your loved one find you comfort and peace."

Thompson said being able to get her late husband's remains in her possession and to move forward with a burial service has been a tremendous relief to her after the protracted case. She had first received a letter in spring 2015 notifying her that the remains were among those recovered by the FBI during the execution of a search warrant at the Biological Resource Center.

"It's been one of the most stressful things I have ever been through," Thompson said.

That stress has been relieved further by Windsor-area community members pulling together to help organize a burial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ash Grove Cemetery, Thompson said. Those community members have included Tim Bennett from Bennett Grain in Windsor, where truck driver John Thompson delivered grain from local farms for several years before retiring.

Thompson said their extended family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren plans to attend the burial service.

John Thompson, who served from 1952 to 1955 in the Army as a military police officer and in bomb defusal, was a member of the Windsor American Legion and the Neoga VFW. Thompson said her husband will receive military honors at the burial, which will be followed by a gathering hosted by the Windsor American Legion. Memorials may be made to the Windsor American Legion.

"Everything has been taken care of. Everything has been finalized. It's the good thing about a small town. Everybody knows everybody," Thompson said of this community support.

