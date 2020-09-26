Work continues at Charleston's Five Mile House despite pandemic obstacles

CHARLESTON — As happened with so many places and so many public events, the coronavirus made for a big change in the activities this year at the historical Five Mile House site.
What would have typically been a summer with events featuring music, crafts and history presentations wasn’t meant to be, with the precautions in place because of the virus outbreak.
But the group that oversees the site instead took advantage of the time and lack of crowds to replace the usual activities with work involving concrete, bricks and grass.
Five Mile House Foundation President Tom Vance said ongoing work and improvements will help get the site ready for when public events return.
“It’s working well,” he said. “We’ll have things cleaned up and put together for next year.”
The Five Mile House, located southeast of Charleston at Illinois 130 and Westfield Road, features the house thought to be one of the oldest structures in Coles County.
It was named for its approximate distance from the Coles County Courthouse, and its history includes time as travelers’ stopping and rest point.
Since acquiring the property a few years ago, the foundation has taken on several improvement and restoration projects to make the site into a historical attraction.
Work is nearly complete on a historic barn that was donated to the foundation and moved from a location a few miles east of the Five Mile House. The foundation raised money to have the barn restored and relocated to the site.
A long-planned feature for the barn was a blacksmith forge, as it’s thought there was one at the site in the past.
Vance said the recent projects have included work by blacksmith Eric Gray and others to install the brick base for the blacksmith forge. The forge should be ready for demonstrations during events by next summer, he said.
Also, a sidewalk was constructed last week that connects the Five Mile House building to the barn. Vance said it means easier access to the buildings and ends the need to put down boards for walking during muddy conditions.
A storage shed was also recently moved to another location and the concrete base at the earlier spot will now be used as a location for a performance stage.
Earlier this summer, native flowering plants were planted along the intersection roadside for a garden intended to attract butterflies.
The garden has been added to the observation “hot spot” sites for the Charleston Urban Butterfly Initiative and Vance said several species of butterflies have been seen visiting its flowers.
Upcoming work includes interior electrical work in the barn building once decisions are in place on where to locate lighting, Vance said. He added that there are also plans to apply seal coat to the barn and possibly paint it.
Vance said money for the projects came from the foundation’s most recent fundraising campaign.
And as a lack of parking has been a predicament during some of the site’s public events, there’s also a plan to help with that.
Vance said the owner of farmland immediately east of the Five Mile House’s grounds has agreed to let the site use a half-acre for parking. There’s corn growing there now but it will be planted with grass to make a parking area that can easily be reverted to farming later, he said.
“We feel like we’re moving ahead by leaps and bounds,” Vance said of the work that’s taken place and planned for the future.
He said the site is still open for visitors and tours are available if any foundation members are at the site at the time of a visit. More information about the site is available at the Five Miles House website, fivemilehouse.org.
