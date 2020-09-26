Work continues at Charleston's Five Mile House despite pandemic obstacles

The garden has been added to the observation “hot spot” sites for the Charleston Urban Butterfly Initiative and Vance said several species of butterflies have been seen visiting its flowers.

Upcoming work includes interior electrical work in the barn building once decisions are in place on where to locate lighting, Vance said. He added that there are also plans to apply seal coat to the barn and possibly paint it.

Vance said money for the projects came from the foundation’s most recent fundraising campaign.

And as a lack of parking has been a predicament during some of the site’s public events, there’s also a plan to help with that.

Vance said the owner of farmland immediately east of the Five Mile House’s grounds has agreed to let the site use a half-acre for parking. There’s corn growing there now but it will be planted with grass to make a parking area that can easily be reverted to farming later, he said.

“We feel like we’re moving ahead by leaps and bounds,” Vance said of the work that’s taken place and planned for the future.