Household hazardous waste disposal event set Saturday at Coles County airport

CHARLESTON — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has scheduled a hazardous household waste collection event for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Coles County Memorial Airport.

The Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission reported that this event is open to all Illinois residents and is co-sponsored by Coles, Shelby, Douglas, Edgar, Clark and Cumberland counties. Residents can dispose of dangerous materials that could spill, leak, or create danger for curious children and pets by bringing this waste to this event free of charge.

Participants may sign up by using the registration service at www.co.coles.il.us/events/ to guarantee faster unloading. Participants should enter through the airport’s east entrance at the stoplight at Illinois Route 16 and Health Center Drive.

Accepted items at the event include oil-based paints, used motor oil, herbicides, insecticides, pesticides, old gasoline, pool chemicals, cleaning products, mercury, acids, household batteries, paint thinners, lawn chemicals, solvents, antifreeze, hobby chemicals, aerosol paints and pesticides, fluorescent lamp bulbs, drain cleaners, and corrosives.

Unacceptable items include latex paint, agricultural waste, business and commercial sector waste, explosives, ammunition, fireworks, controlled substances, propane tanks, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, fire extinguishers, and biohazard waste. For latex paint, participants are advised to dry or absorb this paint and to place it in regular trash.

Additional information is available by contacting Sarah Mummel, the commission's GIS technician and recycling coordinator, at SMummel@co.coles.il.us or (217) 348-0521.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

