How to get rid of your live Christmas tree in Charleston

Millions of Americans are traveling back from the Christmas holiday. 

CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston has scheduled a curbside collection of live Christmas trees for disposal.  

All live trees needing to be picked up must be placed on the city’s boulevard by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 6.

The Public Works Department will make one pass through the city to collect the trees and they must be free of ornaments, lights, plastic bags and other materials.

The trees will be taken to the city’s Landscape Waste Facility and ground into mulch.

Residents can also take their trees to the disposal facility themselves on West Madison Avenue near the intersection with Decker Springs Road. The facility is open daily. 

