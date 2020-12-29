How to get rid of your live Christmas tree in Mattoon and Charleston 🎄

The cities of Mattoon and Charleston have scheduled curbside pickup for live Christmas tree disposal.

Announcements from the cities said Mattoon’s pickup will take place between Jan. 4-8 and Charleston’s will be Jan. 6 and 7.

In Mattoon, trees must be placed at curbside for pickup by 7 a.m. Jan. 4. In Charleston, the trees need to be in place by the curb by 7 a.m. Jan. 6.

Workers will make one pass through each city to collect the trees, the announcements said. They both said the trees must be free of ornaments, lights, stands, plastic bags and other materials.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In both cities, the trees will be taken to the respective yard waste disposal facilities and will be ground into mulch, the announcements said.

They also said city residents can take trees to the disposal facilities themselves.

Mattoon’s is located on the east side of North Logan Street near the intersection with Shelby Avenue. Charleston’s facility is on West Madison Avenue near the intersection with Decker Springs Road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.