HSHS names new president, CEO to succeed Starmann-Harrison

“Damond’s leadership record at HCA and SSM is exemplary,” said Bill Murray, chairman of the HSHS Board of Directors. “I am confident he will provide the leadership needed to help HSHS continue working through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Damond is committed to moving HSHS forward as an integrated healthcare ministry, ensuring that high-quality healthcare is accessible to all our communities.”

Though he once aspired to become a physician, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at The Citadel in Charleston in 1994. It was a chance meeting with a Citadel alum who worked in healthcare administration that led Boatwright to pursue a career in healthcare.

“‘Every good and perfect gift is from above,’ James 1:17. I’m truly humbled and appreciative of this wonderful gift to be part of the HSHS family,” said Boatwright. “The opportunity to be a servant leader and help continue to lead our ministries into the future is truly a blessing. We are going to be stronger together.”