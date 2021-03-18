HSHS names new president, CEO to succeed Starmann-Harrison

SPRINGFIELD — Hospital Sisters Health System has announced Damond W. Boatwright as its new president and chief executive officer.
Boatwright will start in this role in June, succeeding Mary Starmann-Harrison, who retires in July after serving in this role for the past decade.
“Damond is a bright, talented and innovative leader with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry,” said Sister Jomary Trstensky, chair of Hospital Sisters Ministries. “His passion for working in Catholic healthcare was profoundly evident throughout the interview process. We are excited to welcome him to HSHS.”
HSHS operates physician practices and 15 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, including St. Mary's in Decatur, HSHS Good Shepherd in Shelbyville, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, and HSHS St. John's Hospital and St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield.
Boatwright will be relocating to the Springfield area from Madison, Wisconsin, where he currently serves as regional president for SSM Health Wisconsin, a role he has served in since 2014.
Prior to SSM Health Wisconsin, Boatwright served in various leadership roles at Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) from 2001 to 2013. His career at HCA took him to hospitals in Virginia, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, serving in executive leadership roles with increasing responsibilities.
“Damond’s leadership record at HCA and SSM is exemplary,” said Bill Murray, chairman of the HSHS Board of Directors. “I am confident he will provide the leadership needed to help HSHS continue working through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Damond is committed to moving HSHS forward as an integrated healthcare ministry, ensuring that high-quality healthcare is accessible to all our communities.”
Though he once aspired to become a physician, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at The Citadel in Charleston in 1994. It was a chance meeting with a Citadel alum who worked in healthcare administration that led Boatwright to pursue a career in healthcare.
“‘Every good and perfect gift is from above,’ James 1:17. I’m truly humbled and appreciative of this wonderful gift to be part of the HSHS family,” said Boatwright. “The opportunity to be a servant leader and help continue to lead our ministries into the future is truly a blessing. We are going to be stronger together.”
Boatwright has served as a board member at the Catholic Health Association and is the immediate past chair of the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). He received Modern Healthcare’s Up and Comer Award in 2009, and in 2010, he was featured in Becker’s Hospital Review’s Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know. In 2020, Boatwright was named as a WHA Distinguished Leader. He was also recently honored as In Business magazine’s 2021 Executive of the Year in Madison, Wisconsin.
Boatwright has been involved in a number of interesting extracurricular activities throughout his life. He was a college football player who served as varsity football captain at The Citadel, and he is proud to be a certified judge with the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Boatwright has also been involved in the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree knight and honor guard member.
Boatwright is originally from Charleston, South Carolina. Boatwright and his wife, Makeba Williams, have two children. Williams is a physician who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology.