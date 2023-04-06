HUMBOLDT — Work is scheduled to begin Friday, April 7, to replace a Humboldt Township bridge on 1100 North, approximately 2.5 miles northwest of Loxa.
This work will cause the closure of 1100 North between 1000 East and County Highway 28 (1100 East). This closure will last approximately three months, weather permitting.
Clint Walker
Community Content Coordinator
