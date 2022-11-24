Hundreds get Thanksgiving meal from Home Church, Villas of Holly Brook partnership

CHARLESTON — Starting her day at 5 a.m., Heather Phillips woke ready to help prepare and deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to community members in need.

Phillips, a member of Home Church, said this is the fifth year her church has organized a meal delivery service for the holiday after recognizing a need for the resource. She said people do not realize how many need the service in Charleston.

"We were super, super happy to step in and do that. This is my favorite event of our entire year," Phillips said. "We do a lot at the church, but this is my absolute favorite event of the year."

Home Church partnered with Villas of Holly Brook to serve the meals, using the senior living community's dining room as a base to cook, package and deliver around 800 meals.

Phillips said a variety of people may use the service, including the elderly, low-income families, unhoused people and others. But while the Thanksgiving meals are helpful, she said, she hopes people realize there is more work to be done.

"The other 364 days out of the year, they probably do need a phone call or a hug or a meal or a pair of shoes," Phillips said. "So, I think this day just makes me think of thinking of others and being generous with what you have."

She said a recent sermon at her church, themed around "if you have abundance, give it," could serve as inspiration for the community.

"Don't let it just be about today," Phillips said. "Hopefully people in the community will love this event that we do every year and maybe people will just be more generous and loving to one another, and we can kind of expand it throughout the year in some other arenas."

Kyler Partlow, 12, came with his family to help with the event and said he enjoyed putting the meals together and knowing what his volunteering was doing.

"It's important to the community and it makes my heart feel good," Partlow said.

He said he thinks everyone should "try to do their best" to help the community when they can.

Declan Stumpf, 9, said he wanted to make sure people are taken care of on Thanksgiving Day, and that meant helping to give them a healthy meal to enjoy.

He said he hopes people realize what Thanksgiving is "all about."

"Thanksgiving is not about having food, or anything like that," Stumpf said. "It's about spending time with your family and friends."

Mother-daughter duo Amy and Reagan Raykow spent the early part of their Thanksgiving delivering the meals, having been involved with the event for three years.

The women said they enjoy being able to share their faith with people as they deliver the meals.

Amy Raykow said her favorite part of the day is "showing the community what we can do for them through outreach and let them know how much Jesus loves them."

She added that the experience is oftentimes humbling.

"You never really realize what people are going through until you experience it firsthand," Amy Raycow said.

Regan Raykow said the most rewarding part of volunteering is the reaction from meal recipients.

"It's eye-opening being able to see what's really going on with the community; there are some that are less fortunate but being able to be there and provide these types of gifts for them on the holidays is overwhelming," she said."... I don't think a lot of people realize what the church is actually here for in the community. It's to go out and show God's grace, to serve. We're here for so much more."