'I am going to beat this cancer': Benefit held for Special Olympics coach from Sullivan

MATTOON — Special Olympics coach Les Todd of Sullivan has continued to be there to lead and support his athletes while battling multiple cancer diagnoses in recent years.
"That's what he does, he controls his cancer," said veteran team member Gina Spears of Mattoon, adding that coach Todd does not let cancer control him.
Todd's Special Olympics athletes showed their appreciation and support for their coach Saturday evening at Peterson Park in Mattoon by holding a "Prayer Warriors Walk for Les" fundraiser to help him with his medical expenses.
Before the walk began, Todd was presented with a blanket adorned with photos of him with his athletes and other loved ones. Family friend Mary Conklin of Mattoon said they hope the blanket will be a source of comfort for him as he continues to undergo cancer treatment.
Todd wept with joy and thanked his athletes as he received the blanket. Todd noted that he has beaten other cancer diagnoses in recent years. Todd was diagnosed with colon cancer and went through radiation. He was recently re-diagnosed and underwent surgery, while continuing to coach Special Olympics during chemotherapy.
This year, Todd was also re-diagnosed with kidney cancer and had the tumor removed and had some post-op problems along with the discovery of an additional tumor on his brain.
"I am going to beat this cancer," Todd exclaimed.
The coach's wife, Lisa Todd, said her husband has stayed positive throughout his whole battle with cancer. She said they appreciate the outpouring of support they have received from all of their supporters, including their New Life Church community in Sullivan and the Special Olympics athletes.
"They are all Les' family. There are not any of them we would not call our sons and daughters," Lisa Todd said.
Community members can purchase fundraising "Prayer Warriors" T-shirts and hoodies, designed by Todd's family, or make other donations via https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/prayerwarriorsforles. The family also has a Go Fund Me page at https://gf.me/u/yvkvjh.
