IDOT announces closure of two Cumberland County bridges for repairs

GREENUP — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the closure of U.S. 40 to allow for repairs of bridges over Mill Road and Lincoln Drive in Greenup. 

U.S. 40 will be closed, beginning June 14 and lasting until September, to traffic between Jefferson Street and Cumberland Road except for local drivers. All non-local drivers will be diverted to an Interstate 70 detour while the repairs are being made.

This project is part of the 6-year, $33.2 billion IDOT initiative, “Rebuild Illinois,” to improve 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck.

