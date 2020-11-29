Illinois announces more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases

Kristina Morris of Bloomington gets her identification tag from Reditus Laboratories technician Caroline Chodak in November at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. The Midwest is experiencing a rapid increase in coronavirus disease cases.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
KEVIN BARLOW
SPRINGFIELD — State officials on Sunday announced an additional 7,178 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 57 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 12.1%.
