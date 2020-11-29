Illinois announces more than 7,000 new coronavirus cases

SPRINGFIELD — State officials on Sunday announced an additional 7,178 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, and an additional 57 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 12.1%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow