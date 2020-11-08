Illinois officials announce 10,009 additional COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Sunday.
The release said 48 Coles County residents have now died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.
It also said 24 additional county residents have tested positive for the disease, bringing the county’s total since the coronavirus pandemic began to 2,557.
Of those, 20 are currently hospitalized, 466 are recovering and 2,023 have recovered, according to the release.
Meanwhile, Illinois public health officials reported 10,009 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of known infections in Illinois to 487,987 and the statewide death toll to 10,196 since the start of the pandemic.
The state on Friday begin reporting probable cases as well as those confirmed by testing, but even before that the daily case count was setting record highs.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and some staff members briefly went into isolation late last week after someone at a meeting they attended last Monday tested positive for COVID-19.
Both the governor and the staff members subsequently tested negative and were released from quarantine. Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, that is allowed because they had met with the person who became infected 48 hours before the onset of symptoms and therefore weren’t considered “close contacts,” the governor’s office said.
Pritzker had twice previously gone into longer periods of isolation after coming in contact with an infected person.
State officials on Sunday also said 90,757 new tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 10.6%.
Over 4,000 people are reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 833 patients were in the ICU and 368 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to public health officials.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
