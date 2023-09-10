MATTOON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois 316 northeast of Mattoon is scheduled to be closed Monday through Sept. 29 for the replacement of a box culvert.

No traffic will be permitted on Route 316 between Coles County Roads 870E and 980E during the culvert replacement. Ditches connected to Riley Creek run under this section of Route 316, just northeast of the Douglas-Hart Nature Center.

IDOT has advised that motorists will need to find alternate routes and should allow for extra travel time during the road closure.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

